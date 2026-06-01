Serena Williams Announces Comeback to Professional Tennis at Queen's Club Championships

Tennis legend Serena Williams is set to return to competitive action after a two-year hiatus, competing in the doubles event at the Queen's Club Championships with a wildcard entry, targeting Wimbledon next.

American tennis legend Serena Williams announced her return to competitive tennis after a prolonged absence, marking a highly anticipated comeback at the upcoming Queen's Club Championships .

The 44-year-old, who holds 23 Grand Slam singles titles, will compete in the doubles draw after receiving a wildcard entry. Her last professional match was at the 2022 U.S. Open, following an initial retirement announcement in 2022 where she stated she was evolving away from the sport to focus on other life priorities. Now, nearly four years later, she is set to reignite memories of her dominance, particularly on grass courts, where she captured seven Wimbledon singles titles.

Williams expressed excitement about beginning this new chapter at Queen's Club, calling the historic grass venue one of the sport's most iconic stages and noting that grass has provided some of her career's most meaningful moments. The decision follows her clearance to re-enter tournaments after rejoining the tennis anti-doping testing pool last year, a necessary step for her return. Speculation about Williams' comeback intensified in recent weeks, culminating in her official announcement.

According to British media reports, she will partner with 19-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko for the doubles event, scheduled from June 8 to 14. The wildcard entry allows the former world number one to compete without needing to qualify based on ranking. This partnership signals a potential shift in her approach, teaming up with a younger player as she eases back into professional competition.

Attention now turns to whether Wimbledon will also grant her a wildcard for the grasscourt Grand Slam, which begins on June 29. Given her unparalleled success at the All England Club, her presence would undoubtedly draw massive attention and boost viewership. The tennis world is eager to see if she might also consider singles play, though her immediate focus appears to be on doubles as a gradual reintegration.

Williams has been actively preparing for this return, frequently sharing her fitness journey on social media over the past several months. Her posts have highlighted the physical and mental challenges of returning to elite-level tennis after an extended break. The possibility of reviving her famed doubles partnership with her sister Venus, who is 15 months older and still active on the tour, has also sparked interest.

While the immediate plan involves Mboko, fans hope to see the Williams sisters reunite on the court at some point. WTA chair Valerie Camillo expressed the tour's enthusiasm, stating, "Serena is one of the greatest athletes of all time, with a legacy that extends far beyond the court... I cannot wait to see her face a new generation of top players.

" Camillo's remarks underscore the significant impact Williams has had on the sport and the excitement surrounding her return. This comeback not only adds a legendary figure back to the circuit but also inspires a new generation of players, reminding fans of the enduring appeal and drama of professional tennis





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