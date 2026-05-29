Seoul Fashion Show Marries Human Models with Humanoid Robots in Matching Outfits

A fashion show in Seoul featured human and robot models wearing coordinated outfits, highlighting the intersection of technology and design as companies prepare to launch clothing lines for humanoids.

SEOUL - A futuristic fashion show in Seoul showcased a unique blend of human and robot models walking the catwalk in coordinated outfits. The event featured pairs of people and humanoid robots wearing matching ensembles, such as a tasseled blue Texan-style set with a cowboy hat for the robot, and a retro silver puffer jacket.

Each human model and their shorter android companion took turns strutting in unison, displaying designs that included silky dresses and billowing space-age black trousers reminiscent of David Bowie's 1970s style, all meticulously tailored to the robots' skeletal frames. The company behind the show, with CEO Choi Yong-ho stating "We realized that robots, too, need to wear clothes," plans to launch these garments under the brand name "MACH 33" by year-end.

The robots used appear to be from Chinese startup Unitree, known for their affordability and capabilities like dancing, racing, and even backflips. While financial firm Morgan Stanley forecasts over a billion humanoids globally by 2050, fully automated robots with advanced physical AI remain scarce, as many current demonstrations rely on remote operation or pre-programming





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Humanoid Robots Fashion Show Seoul Unitree MACH 33 Robot Clothing Tech Fashion AI Robotics Future Apparel

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