Senegal Wushu Results: Ng Zhe Nin Wins Gold at 4th YOG

Ng Zhe Nin claims gold in women's Taijiquan at the 4th YOG in Dakar. Angel Polo scores 9.026 for Philippines after balance error in final routine.

Angel Polo delivered a fierce and disciplined performance in the women's Taijiquan combined event at the 4th Youth Olympic Games (YOG) held at the Dakar Exhibition Center in Diamiando. The Filipino athlete poured all her strength into her routine, earning a score of 9.250 for her final segment, but ultimately fell just short of the podium finish.

Angel Polo Scores 9.026 In YOG Wushu

Angel Polo secured a total score of 9.026 for her overall campaign representing Team Philippines, which is supported by the Philippine Sports Commission. The slight deduction occurred when she touched the floor due to a momentary loss of balance during the Taijishan phase of the competition that took place in the morning session.

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Ng Zhe Nin Wins Gold Medal In Dakar

Ng Zhe Nin of Singapore demonstrated superb consistency throughout the event to claim the gold medal. The Singaporean athlete added 9.360 points to her previous score of 9.353, establishing a commanding lead that secured her victory in the women's Taijiquan combined category.

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German Athlete Wins Bronze Medal

Germany's Zhuo Mia Arelja Xianglin saved her best performance for last to capture the bronze medal. She accumulated a total score of 18.482 from rounds scoring 9.266 and 9.216, successfully outperforming other contenders in the final standings of the Dakar Exhibition Center event.

Competitor Scores And Podium Details

Chinese Taipei's Chu Yu En finished in third place with a combined score that placed her .214 points behind the gold medalist. Uzbekistan's Gulirano Kholmuminova placed fourth with a total of 18.360, while Canada's Miranda Wei came in sixth with 18.146, followed by Brunei Darussalam's Lauren Emily Yu Qing Chua and Tunisia's Zeineb Manai.