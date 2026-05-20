Senators Risa Hontiveros and Pia Cayetano react to a shooting incident in the Senate

In a Senate plenary session on May 20, 2026, Senators Risa Hontiveros and Pia Cayetano spoke about a recent shooting incident where gunfire took place inside the Senate premises.

Senators Risa Hontiveros and Pia Cayetano react to last weeks shooting incident during a Senate plenary session on May 20, 2026. Hontiveros, in a privilege speech, criticized her colleagues for returning to normal business as usual after the incident, while Cayetano countered that the chamber had not ignored the gravity of the incident and expressed fear for her life during the gunfire.

Hontiveros emphasized that the injury to the Senates credibility affects all members regardless of political affiliation. She argued that bringing violence into the legislature transcends partisan disputes and is a direct abuse of public trust. She urged her colleagues to reject threats and baseless accusations as measures of political courage and to reject violence in all its forms.

The minority leader, Vicente Sotto III, suggested that the issue be referred to the Committee of the Whole due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding institutional security





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Senate Shooting Incident Violence Senators Risa Hontiveros And Pia Cayetano Abuse Of Public Trust Political Pressure Credibility Political Courage Violence Shooter Fear Shooting Legislation Reform Trust Corruption

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