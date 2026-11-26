Senators Imee Marcos and Robin Padilla filed resolution urging executive to stop ICC cooperation following arrest of former president Duterte and hunt for Sen Dela Rosa.

Philippine Senators Imee Marcos and Robin Padilla have officially filed Senate Resolution seven hundred ninety seven in a direct challenge to executive branch policies regarding the International Criminal Court. The legislation explicitly urges the government to cease all forms of cooperation with the Hague-based tribunal. This urgent measure comes in response to reports that Philippine authorities are preparing to arrest and surrender Senator Ronald Bato dela Rosa.

Global Powers Reject ICC Overreach

The filing anchors its legal and political appeal on a specific document known as the Heads of State Declaration toward Peace. This declaration was issued on November nineteen twenty six. It followed a historic trilateral summit in Shenzhen China involving United States President Donald Trump. The summit also included Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Also read Supreme Court Justices Dissent Over Duterte ICC Arrest Ruling

In a joint four point communiqué released after the summit, the leaders of these three permanent members of the United Nations Security Council issued a strong statement regarding international tribunals. They affirmed that the principle of state consent is of paramount importance. They further stated that respect for immunities of State officials must be strictly observed. The leaders concurred that the International Criminal Court and similar tribunals must not abuse their jurisdiction.

Legal Basis of Philippine Withdrawal

Senator Imee Marcos emphasized the geopolitical weight of this new alignment. She noted that Washington Moscow and Beijing rarely agree on anything but they agree that the International Criminal Court cannot overreach. She questioned why Manila should ignore the consensus of the three most powerful nations on earth. The resolution highlights that the Philippines officially withdrew from the Rome Statute. This treaty established the International Criminal Court and its withdrawal took formal effect on March seventeen two thousand nineteen.

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This withdrawal stripped the Hague based tribunal of jurisdiction over the country. The senators argue that the Philippine government is ignoring this clear legal boundary. They point out that despite the lack of jurisdiction, former president Rodrigo Duterte was arrested on March eleven two thousand twenty five. This arrest occurred without a warrant issued by any Philippine court. Duterte was subsequently turned over to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Political Fallout and Constitutional Concerns

Former president Duterte remains detained in connection with his administration's anti drug campaign. Lawmakers in the Philippines are now reacting to the reported move to arrest Senator Ronald Bato dela Rosa. Senator Marcos described this development as a surrender of national sovereignty rather than an act of justice. She stated that the country is not a province of The Hague.

The resolution frames the situation as a critical test of Philippine independence. It notes that a former president was handed over to an external court and now a sitting senator is being hunted for the same court. Marcos argued that the government has already left the treaty that gave the court authority. She insisted that continuing to cooperate with these efforts contradicts the national stance established years ago.

Implications for Philippine Justice System

The filing of Senate Resolution seven hundred ninety seven marks a significant escalation in the political standoff over international legal accountability. By invoking the recent summit declarations from China Russia and the United States, the senators are attempting to create a diplomatic shield for Senator Dela Rosa. They argue that the principle of state consent overrides the reach of the International Criminal Court.

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The measure puts pressure on the executive branch to align its actions with the declared policy of the Philippines. If the resolution gains traction, it could formally block any administrative actions leading to the surrender of Senator Dela Rosa. The senators are framing the issue as a defense of national sovereignty against external judicial overreach. The coming days will likely see intense debate in the Senate regarding the enforceability of this resolution and the legal obligations of the government.