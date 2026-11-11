Senators Probe Conflict of Interest in Vice President Sara Duterte GenCorp Payments

Philippine Senators question VP Sara Duterte's P2.14M GenCorp payments amid P34.22M in Davao City contracts, alleging constitutional violations and conflicts of interest.

Manila, Philippines - Philippine Senators raised serious conflict-of-interest concerns during the impeachment trial on Wednesday after a defense witness confirmed that Vice President Sara Duterte received P2.14 million in payments from GenCorp Industries Inc. between 2022 and 2025. This financial transaction occurred simultaneously while the company secured P34.22 million worth of contracts from the Davao City government, which is headed by her brother, Mayor Sebastian Duterte.

Constitutional Violations and Financial Interests

The scrutiny intensified during the questioning of Suzette Balucanag-Punay, an in-house counsel for GenCorp and Metro City Chow Foods Corp., who served as a defense witness. Balucanag-Punay confirmed that Vice President Sara Duterte held a loose investment in a business that was later transferred to GenCorp. Senator-judge Risa Hontiveros pressed the witness to clarify the nature of this financial interest and the subsequent payments received by the Vice President.

Also read Gencorp counsel says Sara Duterte not a stockholder, but received P2.1M return of capital

Balucanag-Punay admitted that Duterte received P2.14 million between 2022 and 2025, which GenCorp described as a return of capital. When Senator Hontiveros asked if the Vice President earned money from the investment, the witness confirmed this fact. Hontiveros then argued that Duterte's continuing financial interest violated the constitutional prohibition against the Vice President participating in private businesses while in office, citing clear constitutional provisions.

The Senator-judge emphasized that the Constitution explicitly states that the Vice President shall not directly or indirectly participate in any business during their tenure. Balucanag-Punay acknowledged that this constitutional prohibition applies to the Vice President and other executive officials, yet she maintained that the payments received were legally structured returns on an investment rather than active participation in business operations.

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Stakeholder Positions and Conflicting Views

Senator-judge Sherwin Gatchalian separately questioned whether GenCorp's payments to Vice President Sara Duterte constituted a conflict of interest. He highlighted that the company was paying Duterte for her loose investment while simultaneously supplying goods to the Davao local government unit. Gatchalian asked the witness if this dual relationship created an inherent conflict of interest that warranted closer examination by the court.

Balucanag-Punay attempted to distinguish the transactions by stating that GenCorp's contracts with the Davao City government were fulfilled through its Jollibee Bolton branch near City Hall. She further claimed that the payouts to Duterte supposedly came from the earnings of its separate Times Square branch. This explanation was designed to show that the funds and operations were distinct and did not involve improper overlap.

However, Gatchalian's subsequent questions established that both branches were owned by GenCorp, despite maintaining separate bank accounts. When asked who owned the Bolton branch, the witness replied that it was GenCorp. She confirmed that GenCorp was also the company paying Vice President Sara, drawing funds from the Times Square earnings. This admission undermined the attempt to separate the financial streams.

Real-World Impact and Market Implications

Gatchalian pressed further to establish whether the payments to the Vice President still came from GenCorp, regardless of the branches' separate bank accounts. He asked which specific corporation was making the payments to Vice President Sara, and the witness conceded that it was still GenCorp. When asked which company transacted with the Davao City government, Balucanag-Punay again identified GenCorp as the primary entity involved.

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Senator Gatchalian concluded that it appeared there was a conflict of interest, pointing out that the same corporation was paying the Vice President for her investment while also supplying food to the local government headed by her brother. Balucanag-Punay maintained that there was no conflict of interest because the Vice President was not part of the Davao City government, a stance that Gatchalian rejected by noting that her brother was the mayor of the Davao City local government.

Sales Surges and Procurement Discrepancies

Senator-judge Raffy Tulfo also scrutinized GenCorp's financial performance, particularly the sharp increase in its sales following Vice President Sara Duterte's election as Vice President in 2022. Tulfo noted that it seemed like a coincidence that when Duterte became Vice President, GenCorp's sales suddenly soared to P300 million. He questioned what specific products or transactions accounted for this rapid growth.

Tulfo highlighted that the company's sales reportedly reached P1 billion between 2022 and 2024. He asked what miracle or what products the company sold that caused its sales to suddenly surge, reaching P1 billion during that period. He questioned why its sales suddenly ballooned starting in 2022, when she became Vice President, and whether there was a possible conflict of interest driving this increase.

Furthermore, Tulfo questioned the company's reported profit margins, noting that despite cumulative sales reaching P1 billion, GenCorp declared net income of only P2.7 million in 2023 and P3.3 million in 2024. Official procurement summaries presented before the impeachment court showed that contracts with the Davao City government accounted for P34,216,900 of GenCorp's P35,878,188 in authenticated public awards between July 2022 and June 2026. This represented approximately 95 percent of the company's verified public contracts, raising significant questions about the source of its revenue growth.