Senators Pledge Salary Donation for Mindanao Earthquake Relief

In a show of unity, senators from the majority bloc, led by Senate President Pro Tempore Sherwin Gatchalian, have agreed to donate one month's salary to support relief and recovery efforts in Mindanao following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake. The senators called on their counterparts in the minority to join the initiative, emphasizing that disaster response should transcend political affiliations.

In a display of unity and solidarity, senators from the majority bloc, led by Senate President Pro Tempore Sherwin Gatchalian, have pledged to donate one month's salary to support relief and recovery efforts in the wake of the devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Mindanao.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, the senators expressed their heartfelt sympathy and support for the families and communities affected by the powerful quake, which left widespread damage and disruption in its path.

'The people of Mindanao are facing immense challenges in rescue, relief, rebuilding, and recovery,' the senators said, underscoring the urgent need for immediate assistance. The lawmakers emphasized that their contribution would go towards addressing critical needs such as food, clean water, medicines, temporary shelter, and other essential services, as identified by local governments and humanitarian organizations. They extended an invitation to their counterparts in the Senate minority to join this initiative, stressing that disaster response should transcend political affiliations.

'Regardless of our political affiliations, we are all senators of the Filipino people,' the group said. 'This is an opportunity for us to come together and show our concern for our fellow Filipinos in their time of need.

' In addition to the financial pledge, the offices of Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano and Sen. Pia Cayetano have deployed teams to Davao City and General Santos City to assess the situation on the ground and provide immediate assistance to affected residents





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Senate Mindanao Earthquake Relief Efforts Disaster Response Political Unity

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