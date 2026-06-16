Senators Petition Supreme Court to Nullify June 3 Session, Revert Leadership

A group of senators led by Alan Peter Cayetano has filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking to nullify the June 3 plenary session that elected Win Gatchalian as acting Senate President, arguing constitutional violations.

A group of senators led by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano has formally submitted a petition to the Supreme Court of the Philippines, seeking the invalidation of the June 3, 2026 plenary session that resulted in the election of Senator Win Gatchalian as acting Senate President and Senate President Pro Tempore.

The petition, filed as a petition for certiorari and prohibition, also requests the issuance of a Status Quo Ante Order to restore the state of affairs prior to that controversial session. The petitioners include Senators Loren Legarda, Pia Cayetano, Jinggoy Estrada, Bong Go, Rodante Marcoleta, Imee Marcos, Robin Padilla, and Camille Villar, along with Attorney Jose Luis Montales.

They argue that the June 3 session was conducted in violation of constitutional rules and Senate procedures, thereby rendering all actions taken during that session null and void. This legal move underscores the deepening rift within the Senate over leadership and procedural legitimacy, as the body prepares for potential impeachment proceedings and other high-stakes legislative functions.

The petition specifically challenges the declaration of a quorum, the approval of motions declaring all elective Senate positions vacant, the subsequent elections of Senator Gatchalian and Attorney Renato Bantug Jr. to leadership posts, and the designation of various senators as committee chairpersons. It also contests the adoption of Senate Resolution No. 48, which amended Rule 2 of the Rules of Procedure on Impeachment Trials to allow for the election of a presiding officer in cases not involving the President, and Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 10, which purported to adjourn the First Regular Session of the 20th Congress sine die.

The respondents named in the petition include Senators Bam Aquino, Chiz Escudero, Risa Hontiveros, Panfilo Lacson, Lito Lapid, Francis Pangilinan, Vicente Sotto III, Erwin Tulfo, Raffy Tulfo, and Juan Miguel Zubiri. The petitioners urge the Supreme Court to recognize and declare Cayetano as the Senate President, Legarda as Senate President Pro Tempore, and restore all pre-June 3 committee chairpersons and officers to their positions.

In a social media post, Cayetano emphasized that the petition is not about mere leadership disputes but about preserving the integrity of democratic institutions. He stated: 'The issue before the Supreme Court is therefore not merely legal. It is institutional. If constitutional rules can be disregarded whenever they become inconvenient, then every future investigation, every future oversight function, and every future effort to hold power accountable becomes vulnerable to the same treatment.

' He added: 'If the rules can be changed in the middle of the game, then no institution remains truly independent and no investigation remains truly secure. ' The case highlights the intense political maneuvering in the Senate and raises fundamental questions about the separation of powers and the rule of law.

The Supreme Court's decision could have far-reaching implications for the balance of power within the legislative branch and the conduct of impeachment trials, as well as the broader political landscape in the Philippines. Observers note that the outcome may set precedents regarding the validity of legislative sessions and the limits of majoritarian actions in the Senate





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Senate Leadership Supreme Court Petition Alan Peter Cayetano June 3 Session Philippine Politics

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