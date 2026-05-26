Senators Laugh Together, Senator Lito Lapid Clarifies His Position, and More

The Senate witnessed a lighter moment as senators laughed together. Senator Lito Lapid clarified that he remains part of the minority bloc, and Senator Migz Zubiri raised a motion to strike from the record the video presentation of Senator Imee Marcos. The chamber erupted in laughter as Senator Lito Lapid delivered a cheesy love confession.

But on Tuesday, May 26, the divided chamber witnessed a lighter moment — senators laughing together. In a rare appearance at the podium, Senator Lito Lapid , also a movie and television action star, took the floor during session to clarify that he remains part of the minority bloc following reports on social media that he joined the majority bloc .

Lapid also said he supported the motion of Senator Migz Zubiri to strike from the record the video presentation of Senator Imee Marcos, which alleged that members of the minority were pushing for charter change. The motion, raised during the previous day’s session, was eventually withdrawn after Marcos herself agreed to it, as suggested by Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano.

Senate President Cayetano — who has been at the center of the chamber’s leadership tensions and coup rumors — expressed appreciation for Lapid. Cayetano said. (Even if you’re not in the majority, Senator Lito Lapid, you will always be in our hearts. ) Senator Pia, who is married to Senator Alan Lapid, shared a light-hearted moment with her brother.

She joked about the senator from Pampanga regularly bringing him sizzling minced pork despite knowing he was already taking maintenance medicine for high cholesterol. Mr. President, nilalapit ka raw niya sa DiyosFrom action, comedy, drama, and action, the Senate truly has it all





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Senate Lito Lapid Minority Bloc Majority Bloc Charter Change Imee Marcos Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano Senator Pia Senator Alan Lapid Sizzling Minced Pork High Cholesterol

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