Senators Alan Peter Cayetano, Panfilo Lacson, and JV Ejercito urge the restoration of P5.1 billion in the 2027 budget for the P76 billion Davao Public Transport Modernization Project to prevent further delays and financial penalties.

Senators Alan Peter Cayetano, Panfilo Lacson, and JV Ejercito have formally demanded the restoration of a P5.1 billion allocation cut from the proposed 2027 national budget for the Davao Public Transport Modernization Project. This legislative push aims to safeguard the P76 billion infrastructure initiative against further postponement as the city grapples with severe traffic congestion and public transportation inefficiencies.

Legislative Push to Restore P5.1 Billion Budget Allocation

The core objective of this legislative effort is to recover the funds originally earmarked for the project before they are permanently lost to budgetary reductions. The allocation was significantly reduced from P15 billion in the National Expenditure Program to P9.9 billion in the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year. This sudden reduction has raised alarms among lawmakers regarding the project's ability to meet its aggressive timelines.

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Senator Alan Peter Cayetano highlighted the severity of this cut during a social media address on November 26, 2026. He explicitly stated that the Davao Public Transport Modernization Project had been stripped of P5 billion in funding. This reduction threatens the long-term viability of the transit overhaul, which was designed to handle the metropolis's growing mobility demands.

The senators argue that prioritizing these high-impact infrastructure projects is essential for economic growth and traffic management. They contend that defunding such critical initiatives will only exacerbate the gridlock currently paralyzing the city's main arteries, such as G.E. Torres Street.

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Stakeholder Positions and Financial Penalties for Delays

During the Senate plenary deliberations on the Department of Transportation's proposed 2027 budget on November 26, Senator Panfilo Lacson voiced strong opposition to the budget cuts. Lacson emphasized that growth-oriented investments should take precedence over smaller, less impactful projects. He categorized the Davao project as a vital economic driver that requires sustained financial support from the national government.

Lacson also linked the Davao funding issue to a broader call for restoring approximately P8.1 billion in funding for the Department of Transportation's foreign-assisted projects. This includes P3 billion allocated for the New Cebu International Container Port. He argued that these are strategic investments that yield tangible economic benefits, unlike traditional aid programs.

Senate Committee on Finance Chairperson JV Ejercito provided critical context regarding the financial risks of continued delays. He revealed that the project has already incurred approximately P20 million in commitment fees due to implementation lags spanning from December 2023 to June 2026. Ejercito noted that these fees amount to roughly P3 million per year, creating a direct financial burden on the government.

Lacson warned that further postponements would inevitably lead to additional financial penalties. He emphasized that the government will definitely face fines if the project timelines continue to slip. This warning underscores the urgency of restoring the full budget allocation to keep the project on schedule.

Project Scope, Infrastructure Details, and Rollout Timeline

The Davao Public Transport Modernization Project, formerly known as the High Priority Bus System, is a massive undertaking involving the Department of Transportation, the Davao City Government, and the Asian Development Bank. The initiative is designed to establish a comprehensive 672-kilometer integrated bus network that will cover around 185 barangays across the city.

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The infrastructure plan includes the construction of more than 1,000 bus stops, five major depots, three terminals, and a dedicated driver training academy. The planned fleet consists of 1,100 modern buses, comprising 380 electric buses and 720 Euro V-compliant diesel buses. This diverse fleet aims to reduce emissions while ensuring reliable service.

The system will feature four distinct route categories: Metro, Inter, Feeder, and Local routes. It will also incorporate intelligent transport technology and automated fare collection systems to enhance user convenience and operational efficiency. These technological integrations are crucial for managing the complex logistics of a city-wide transit network.

Current Delays, Land Acquisition Issues, and Next Steps

Despite its ambitious scope, the project has encountered repeated setbacks, particularly in acquiring land for its terminals and depots. These delays have pushed the full rollout date to late 2028 or early 2029. The initial ramp-up phase is now targeted for the third or fourth quarter of 2027, beginning with the Calinan-to-central business district route.

Marking one year since the interim bus system rolled out, residents continue to face worsening road congestion. The current reliance on motorized tricycles, taxis, and private vehicles along busy streets like G.E. Torres Street highlights the immediate need for a modernized transit solution.

Lawmakers are now urging the budget amendment process to prioritize the restoration of the P5.1 billion cut. They argue that failing to do so will not only delay the project but also incur additional costs through penalty fees. The senators aim to ensure that the Davao Public Transport Modernization Project remains a top priority in the national infrastructure agenda.