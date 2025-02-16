Senator Tolentino Pushes for West Philippine Sea Command Amidst Chinese Ships Presence

Senator Francis 'Tol' Tolentino advocates for the creation of a dedicated West Philippine Sea command to address national security concerns and the growing presence of Chinese vessels in the area.

To tackle national security concerns within the Philippines' territorial seas, Senator Francis 'Tol' Tolentino advocated for the establishment of a West Philippine Sea command. He revealed that there are positive developments emerging from the Philippine Navy. During a recent senatorial campaign sortie in Carmen, Davao del Norte, Tolentino shared that he had discussed the matter with President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr.

He expressed optimism, stating that he had received encouraging signals from the Philippine Navy. Specifically, he mentioned a press conference by Admiral Roy Trinidad, where positive developments regarding the security of the Philippine waters were highlighted. Tolentino, who chairs the Senate Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones, explained that the current situation sees the Western Command (Wescom) responsible for the Kalayan Island groups, including Ayungin Shoal, while the Northern Command (Norcom) governs Bajo de Masinloc or Scarborough Shoal.He argued that a unified West Philippine Sea command would streamline the response and approach to any threats within this crucial area. Tolentino emphasized that both Wescom and Norcom comprise the Army, Air Force, and Navy. Within the 12 nautical mile territorial sea, both commands can effectively operate. He clarified that the proposed West Philippine Sea command would primarily focus on naval forces, including the Philippine Coast Guard. Recently, Tolentino urged Marcos to establish this dedicated command in light of the persistent presence of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea. He stressed the importance of this measure for enhancing the Philippines' response capabilities, particularly for the Philippine Navy and Coast Guard. He also underscored the need for improved coordination between these naval agencies and the PNP maritime command. This call to action, directed at both Marcos and Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, highlighted the urgency of strengthening the Philippines' maritime security posture





WEST PHILIPPINE SEA NATIONAL SECURITY SENATOR TOLENTINO CHINESE SHIPS MILITARY COMMAND

