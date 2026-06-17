Senator Tolentino Addresses Legal Consequences for Coach Baldwin in Ateneo Basketball Players' Deaths

Senator Francis Tolentino discusses potential immigration and labor violations for Coach Tab Baldwin following the drowning deaths of two Ateneo basketball players during a team-building activity. DOLE has summoned Baldwin and may refer the case to immigration authorities.

During a press briefing at Kapihan sa Manila Bay, Senator Francis Tolentino addressed the ongoing investigation into the deaths of two Ateneo de Manila University basketball players, Keane Bacani and Theo Absin, who drowned during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora on June 8, 2024.

Tolentino emphasized that while there is a definite direction in the case, he refrained from making premature announcements, saying, "Definitely, pero ayoko pangungahan," underscoring the need for a thorough process. The incident has drawn serious attention from government agencies, particularly the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), which has summoned the team's coach, Tab Baldwin, for an administrative inquiry. DOLE is scrutinizing whether proper labor standards and safety protocols were observed during the fatal activity.

The Senate has also signaled its intent to investigate, reflecting the broader concern over athlete safety and institutional accountability. Tolentino elaborated on potential legal repercussions for Baldwin, highlighting the consequences if violations are proven.

"Halimbawa napatunayan na mayroong mga violations… if within five years kung may napatunayan na violations, Coach Baldwin can no longer reapply to enter the Philippines or coach in the Philippines using an AEP," he explained, referring to an Alien Employment Permit. This indicates that any finding of misconduct could trigger immigration-related sanctions, including deportation proceedings.

The DOLE has already directed Baldwin to submit documentation demonstrating compliance with reporting requirements and a detailed written explanation about the circumstances of the team-building exercise. This includes the nature of the activity, supervision arrangements, and safety measures in place. The agency further noted that Baldwin may be referred to the Bureau of Immigration for appropriate action, signaling the severity of the administrative and possible criminal liabilities that could arise from the tragedy.

The case has intensified scrutiny on Ateneo de Manila University's role in overseeing off-campus activities and its duty of care toward student-athletes. GMA News has sought comment from the university, but no response had been received as of the report's publication. The deaths of Bacani and Absin have sparked widespread grief and raised questions about the adequacy of safety protocols during team-building events, particularly those involving water activities in areas known for hazardous conditions like rip currents.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the responsibilities borne by coaches and educational institutions to prioritize student safety above all else. As investigations by DOLE, the Senate, and possibly other agencies continue, the public awaits clarity on how such a tragedy could occur and what reforms may be implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future





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Ateneo Basketball Tragedy Tab Baldwin Francis Tolentino DOLE Investigation AEP Violations Rip Currents Team-Building Safety Deportation Risk Ateneo De Manila University Senate Inquiry

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