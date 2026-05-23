Senator Sherwin 'Win' Gatchalian as Senate President: Pangilinan, Lacson Support

The Solid Bloc 11, which includes Senator Sherwin 'Win' Gatchalian, supports him as Senate President. They believe that he can protect the people's money and ensure that public funds go where they are most needed. They also see him as competent, steady, and fair, and capable of uniting a reform-oriented Senate.

We, of the SB-11 or Solid Bloc 11 , all want Senator Sherwin 'Win' Gatchalian to become Senate President . He has proven, especially during the deliberations on the 2026 national budget, that he can protect the people’s money and ensure that public funds go where they are most needed.

Principle-wise, Sen. Win is competent, steady, and fair. In realpolitik, he can unite a broader, reform-oriented Senate that is more balanced, more accountable, and acceptable even to some members of the current majority. Even current Senate President Cayetano has said he might vote for Senator Win as Senate President.

He is capable, qualified and prepares for his work. In all the committee hearings he attended or presided over, he knew what he was talking about and he was prepared. So we see him as eminently qualified to become the Senate President of the 20th Congress at least.

He is acceptable not only to the minority by to some members of the majority as well.wait and seeof the International Criminal Court against Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa for his role in former president Rodrigo Duterte’s administration’s war on drugs. During the plenary session on Monday, Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri and JV Ejercito identified themselves as members of the Senate minority bloc





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Senate President Solid Bloc 11 Senator Sherwin 'Win' Gatchalian Pangilinan Lacson International Criminal Court Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa War On Drugs Plenary Session Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri JV Ejercito

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