Senator Sherwin Gatchalian Elected Senate President in Special Session Amid Quorum Crisis

Sherwin Gatchalian was formally chosen as Senate President on June 17, 2026, after a special congressional session secured the necessary quorum. The election follows a series of party realignments and a high‑profile flood‑control fund scandal, setting the stage for a new legislative agenda.

On Wednesday, June 17, 2026, the Philippine Senate completed a historic leadership transition when Senator Sherwin Gatchalian was formally elected as the new Senate President .

The election took place during a specially convened session of the 19th Congress that finally achieved the quorum required to conduct business, with thirteen senators present after the late‑arrival of Senator Joel Villanueva. Among those who took part in the proceedings were prominent figures such as Juan Miguel Zubiri, Francis "Chiz" Escudero, Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, JV Ejercito, Pia Hontiveros, Lito Lapid, Erwin Tulfo, Raffy Tulfo, Bam Aquino, and Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan.

Their collective presence allowed the chamber to move forward after weeks of political deadlock that had left the Senate without a presiding officer. The session was marked by a series of dramatic shifts within the Senate's internal alliances. Earlier in the month, Senator Escudero and Senator Villanueva had broken away from the majority bloc led by the ousted Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano.

Escudero's departure was especially notable after his unexpected appearance in the June 3 plenary session when Gatchalian was elected Senate Pro Tempore and acting Senate President, a move that many observers interpreted as an early signal of a power reshuffle. In a conciliatory statement released before the special session, Cayetano said he had accepted his removal from the leadership and harbored no ill will toward Villanueva.

He emphasized that the dispute was not about personal ambition but about accountability for the mishandling of flood‑control funds, a scandal that has dominated public discourse. Cayetano warned that the truth about the billions of pesos earmarked for flood protection - money that was never disbursed to the communities most vulnerable to flooding - must be brought to light, regardless of who holds the Senate gavel.

The new Senate President, Senator Gatchalian, inherits a chamber still grappling with the fallout of the flood‑control controversy, as well as broader issues of legislative integrity and public trust. In his inaugural remarks, Gatchalian pledged to pursue an agenda focused on transparency, infrastructure resilience, and swift passage of the pending budget for disaster mitigation. He also signaled a willingness to work across party lines, noting that the recent realignments could pave the way for a more collaborative legislative environment.

Meanwhile, the Senate continues to wrestle with other high‑profile legal matters, such as a pending Supreme Court decision on whether the heirs of two Ateneo de Manila University athletes who perished during a team‑building exercise are entitled to the same compensation rights as the family of a Davao university student who died in 2006 after a dress fire during a pageant. The University of Southeastern Philippines was ordered in 2025 to pay 6.5 million pesos in civil damages for that incident, setting a precedent that may influence the outcome of the Ateneo case.

As the newly elected Senate President prepares to shape the legislative calendar, the nation watches closely to see whether the promised reforms will translate into concrete action and whether the Senate can restore confidence after a period of turmoil





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Sherwin Gatchian Senate President Philippine Senate Flood Control Funds Scandal Legislative Leadership

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