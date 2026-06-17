Senator Sherwin Gatchalian Elected Senate President Amid Major Committee Reassignments

On June 17, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian won the Senate presidency after securing thirteen votes in a special session, prompting a reshuffle of senior leadership and committee chairs. He pledged to address rising costs, disaster recovery in Mindanao, and El Nino preparedness, calling for bipartisan cooperation.

The Manila Times reported a significant shift in the Philippine Senate on June 17, when Senator Sherwin Gatchalian secured the presidency of the upper chamber after a special session that yielded the requisite thirteen votes.

The decisive factor in the outcome was the attendance of Senator Joel Villanueva, who had previously aligned himself with the faction led by former Senate leader Alan Peter Cayetano. Cayetano, sensing a loss of support, publicly acknowledged that he no longer possessed the numbers needed to retain his position, paving the way for Gatchalian's ascent.

With the new leadership in place, the Senate also reorganized its senior positions: Senator Tito Sotto was appointed Senate President Pro Tempore, while Senator Migz Zubiri took on the role of Senate Majority Leader. In addition to the leadership changes, the Senate approved a comprehensive reshuffle of committee chairmanships, reflecting the new power dynamics. Senator Erwin Tulfo was entrusted with the Blue Ribbon Committee and also assumed chairmanship of the Committees on Social Justice and Energy.

Senator JV Ejercito received the influential Finance Committee as well as the Local Government Committee. Senator Francis Pangilinan was tasked with overseeing Constitutional Amendments, Agriculture, and Justice. Senator Bam Aquino was given the portfolios of Trade and Commerce, Basic Education, and Science and Technology. Senator Risa Hontiveros was named chair of the Health and Demography Committee and the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality.

Senator Migz Zubiri will now lead the Foreign Relations and Rules Committees, while Senator Tito Sotto will head National Defense and Security as well as Ethics and Privileges. Senator Lito Lapid was assigned the Games and Amusement Committee, Senator Raffy Tulfo will chair Public Services and Migrant Workers, Senator Joel Villanueva will oversee Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education together with Labor, Employment, and Human Resources Development, and Senator Panfilo Lacson will preside over the Ways and Means Committee.

During his inaugural address, President‑elect Gatchalian laid out a legislative agenda focused on the nation's most pressing economic and social issues. He highlighted the urgency of tackling soaring fuel and commodity prices, accelerating disaster‑recovery initiatives in Mindanao, and preparing for the anticipated impact of the El Nino weather phenomenon.

Emphasizing the need for bipartisan cooperation, Gatchalian urged senators from both the majority and minority blocs to set aside partisan differences and work collaboratively on bills that directly improve the lives of Filipino citizens. In a separate weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) noted the presence of a low‑pressure area east of Mindanao, with a moderate chance of developing into a tropical depression.

While the system is not expected to make a direct landfall, it could enhance the southwest monsoon, locally known as Habagat, potentially affecting weather patterns across the archipelago





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