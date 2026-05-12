Senator Ronald Dela Rosa Condemns NBI Intrusion Amid ICC Warrant Controversy

Senator Ronald Dela Rosa has denounced an alleged attempted warrantless arrest by NBI agents within the Senate premises, sparking a constitutional debate over legislative independence and the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court.

Senator Ronald Dela Rosa has launched a scathing critique against the National Bureau of Investigation following a chaotic scene at the Philippine Senate . The senator alleges that NBI operatives attempted to carry out a warrantless arrest while he was attempting to fulfill his legislative duties.

According to statements released by the senator, the confrontation occurred as he returned to the chamber after a period of absence to participate in critical sessions that involved significant changes to the leadership of the Senate. Dela Rosa claims that these agents of the executive branch crossed a constitutional line by interfering with a coequal branch of government.

He emphasized that the threat of executive overreach, which he had previously brought to the attention of the Supreme Court, has now manifested into a tangible and immediate danger to the independence of the legislature. The situation escalated rapidly when NBI personnel allegedly tried to intercept the senator as he entered the premises. Dela Rosa asserts that there was no valid warrant issued by any domestic Philippine court to justify such an action.

The conflict grew more intense as agents reportedly tried to physically block his path to the session hall while the Senate was actively in session. This physical struggle resulted in injuries to the senator, adding a layer of physical aggression to the political standoff. Surveillance footage from the Senate corridors later revealed scenes of the senator fleeing from NBI agents, which led the Senate leadership to place the entire building under lockdown.

In response to these events, the Senate conducted a review of the testimonies and the CCTV recordings, ultimately deciding to cite several NBI agents in contempt for their disruptive and unauthorized actions within the hallowed halls of the legislature. The tension was further exacerbated by the appearance of former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, who arrived at the Senate wielding a document he claimed was an official arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court.

Trillanes publicly urged the government to execute the warrant, an act that Dela Rosa vehemently condemned. The current senator argued that Trillanes possesses no legal authority as a law enforcement officer or judicial agent to serve warrants or facilitate arrests. Shortly after the confrontation, the ICC confirmed the existence of a confidential warrant issued in November 2025.

This warrant is linked to allegations of crimes against humanity stemming from the brutal anti-drug campaign led by the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte, during which Dela Rosa served as the chief of the Philippine National Police. The ICC specifically pointed to killings that took place between 2016 and 2018. In his defense, Senator Dela Rosa has consistently denied any wrongdoing and maintains that the proceedings of the ICC are void in the Philippines.

He points to the country official withdrawal from the Rome Statute in 2019 as the primary reason why the international tribunal no longer holds jurisdiction over Philippine citizens or events within its borders. Furthermore, his legal team has approached the Supreme Court seeking a protective order to prevent any forced surrender or arrest by international authorities.

He also invoked Article 145 of the Revised Penal Code, arguing that using force or intimidation to prevent a lawmaker from attending sessions or casting votes is a criminal act. This case highlights a deepening rift between the executive law enforcement agencies and the legislative body, while simultaneously placing the Philippines at the center of a global legal battle regarding human rights and national sovereignty





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