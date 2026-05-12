Senator Ronald dela Rosa Arrested, Along with Senator Leila de Lima and Antonio Trillanes IV

Senator Ronald dela Rosa was arrested along with Senator Leila de Lima and Antonio Trillanes IV due to an arrest warrant related to illegal drug trade.

Hindi si Senador Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa ang unang senador na aarestuhin sa loob ng pasilidad ng Senado. Nangyari na rin ito noon kina dating Senador Leila de Lima at Antonio Trillanes IV.

Sa ulat ng GMA News Unang Balita nitong Martes, sinabing 2017 nang isilbi kay De Lima ang arrest warrant habang nasa Senado siya para sa kasong may kaugnay sa illegal drug trade. Isinilbi ng kapulisan ang naturang arrest warrant at kusang sumama ang dating senadora na kongresista na ngayon ng Mamamayang Liberal Party List. Ibinasura na rin ng korte ang lahat ng kaso laban kay De Lima.

Taong 2018 naman nang isailalim sa Senate Protective custody ng noo’y Senate President na si Tito Sotto si Trillanes. Inaresto si Trillanes sa kasong rebellion matapos bawiin ng noo’y presidente na si Rodrigo Duterte ang kaniyang amnestiya. Pero noong 2024, idineklara ng Supreme Court na labag sa Saligang Batas ang ginawa ni Duterte na pagbawi sa amnestiya ni Trillanes.

Ayon sa ilang eksperto, nakasaad sa Saligang Batas na hindi maaaring arestuhin ang isang mambabatas habang nasa sesyon kung ang kinakaharap niyang kaso ay may parusang hindi hihigit sa anim na taon ang pagkakakulong. Matapos ang tangkang pag-aresto ng mga tauhan ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) kay Dela Rosa sa bisa ng arrest warrant na inilabas ng International Criminal Court, isinailalim ang senador sa kustodiya ng Senado.

Ang arrest warrant ay inilabas ng ICC kaugnay sa kasong crime against humanity dahil sa partisipasyon niya sa kampanya ng dating administrasyong Duterte laban sa ilegal na droga na marami ang namatay. Sa sesyon ng Senado nitong Martes, iginiit ni Sen. Robin Padilla, na magkaiba ang usapin sa nangyaring pag-aresto noon kina De Lima at Trillanes, kumpara sa nangyari sa kaalyado niya sa pulitika na si Dela Rosa.

Giit ni Padilla, galing sa korte ng Pilipinas ang arrest warrant laban kina De Lima at Trillanes, habang korte ng ibang bansa ang naglabas ng arrest warrant laban kay Dela Rosa





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Senator Ronald Dela Rosa Arrested Leila De Lima Antonio Trillanes IV Arrest Warrant International Criminal Court Crime Against Humanity Partisipasyon Kampanya Administrasyong Duterte Ilegal Na Droga Senate Protective Custody Senate President Supreme Court Saligang Batas International Criminal Court Crime Against Humanity Partisipasyon Kampanya Administrasyong Duterte Ilegal Na Droga Senate Protective Custody Senate President Supreme Court Saligang Batas

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