Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa Still in the Philippines Amid Search for Him

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has confirmed that the investigation to find Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa, who has been linked to an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant, has failed to yield any records of the senator leaving the country through international entry and exit ports. The BI spokesperson states, 'At our international ports of entry and exit, there are no recent recorded travels of Senator Dela Rosa.'

There are no records of Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa leaving the country through international entry and exit ports amid the ongoing search for him, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said Sunday.

"That's right. Doon sa ating international ports of entry and exit, wala tayong recently recorded na biyahe niya (Sen. Dela Rosa)," BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval told Super Radyo dzBB. (That's correct.

At our international ports of entry and exit, there are no recent recorded travels of Senator Dela Rosa.





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Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa Bureau Of Immigration (BI) International Criminal Court (ICC) Arrest Warrant Monitoring Justice

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