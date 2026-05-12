Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa Returns to Senate Amid Shame and ICC Arrest Warrant

Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa returned to the Senate on Monday after months in hiding, citing shame and the impending convening of the Senate as an impeachment court as reasons for his sudden reappearance. He also mentioned the impending Supreme Court decision regarding petitions filed regarding his case.

Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa said Tuesday that one of the reasons why he suddenly decided to resurface and return to work after months in hiding was the shame he felt.

Dela Rosa's return to the Senate on Monday since November 2025 was marked with drama and chaos. The senator felt the need to go back to work amid the latest developments. Marami kasing mangyayari na kailangan nandiyan ako sa Senado. Lalong-lalo na sa araw na ‘yun.

Maraming factors ‘yan, kasama na diyan, unang-una yung pagche-change ng leadership ng Senado. Pangalawa, yung impending convening ng Senado as impeachment court, once the articles of impeachment are transmitted to the Senate. At pangatlo, hiyang-hiya na ako diyan sa mga kababayan natin na kini-criticize ako na tumatanggap daw ng sweldo kahit hindi nagtatrabaho, hindi nagpapakita. Sabi ko magtatrabaho na ako ngayon.

Hindi naman ako walang hiya na tao na tatanggap lang ng pera na walang kaukulan na effort. Hindi ‘yan ugali ko. His six-month long absence began after Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla alleged that the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant of arrest against him in connection with the war on illegal drugs of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Following his return, the ICC confirmed that the tribunal had issued an arrest warrant dated November 6, 2025 for de la Rosa, who was the head of the Philippine National Police during the Duterte administration’s drug war. Dela Rosa, on the other hand, admitted that he had to hide after receiving information about the ICC’s arrest warrant. Unang-una, may natanggap tayong impormasyon mula sa Palasyo na nandiyan na yung warrant of arrest ko from ICC.

Kaya alam mo na, my liberty is under threat, so I have to do something with that situation. Dela Rosa is currently under the Senate’s protective custody. Hindi ko talaga alam what comes next after this. Basta ang akin lang, hinihintay ‘yung Supreme Court decision sa aming fina-file na mga petitions





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Senate International Criminal Court ICC Arrest Warrant War On Illegal Drugs Rodrigo Duterte Philippine National Police Drug War Shame Protective Custody Supreme Court Decision

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