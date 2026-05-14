Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa Fled Senate Amid Confrontation and Protective Custody

Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa, the chief enforcer of the Duterte administration’s deadly drug war, fled the Senate after a confrontation that erupted during a plenary session. He had sought refuge in the Senate to avoid arrest for crimes against humanity. The Senate President confirmed his departure but denied accusations of helping him leave. Dela Rosa's camp filed a temporary restraining order appeal in the Supreme Court, and the NBI Director questioned the Senate's explanation for his departure.

Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa has fled the Senate , where he had sought refuge to avoid arrest for crimes against humanity, after a confrontation that erupted during a plenary session.

The Senate President confirmed his departure but denied accusations of helping him leave. Dela Rosa's camp filed a temporary restraining order appeal in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director questioned the Senate's explanation for Dela Rosa's departure. Mamamayang Liberal party-list Rep. Leila de Lima criticized the Senate for allowing Dela Rosa to leave despite being placed under protective custody. The ICC-assistant to counsel urged Dela Rosa to surrender and cooperate with law enforcement authorities





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Senate Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa Drug War Confrontation Protective Custody International Criminal Court ICC Arrest Warrant Supreme Court National Bureau Of Investigation Mamamayang Liberal Party-List Rep. Leila De Li Kristina Conti

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