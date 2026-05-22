Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa Escapes Senate, Hitchhikes Ride to Avoid Arrest

Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa, who is facing arrest under a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in connection with a crimes against humanity case tied to the bloody drug war of the Duterte administration, escaped the Senate in the early hours of May 14 and hitched a ride to avoid arrest.

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.escape of Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa , said the fleeing lawmaker merely hitched a ride after slipping out of the Senate in the early hours of May 14.

Padilla said he was only being polite when he allowed his friend and political ally to join him in his vehicle when he left the Senate premises. Padilla was the last senator, based on Senate records, who left hours after tension gripped the upper chamber due to an exchange of gunfire. Ang sabi ni Senator Bato, ‘Sasabay na ko. ’ Alangan naming tanggihan ko ‘yun?

Walang sasakyan si Senator Bato dahil inihatid lang sya sa Senado ng sasakyan ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano. Hours after the Wednesday night exchange of gunfire in the Senate, Padilla said he told Dela Rosa that he (Padilla) needed to go home. Dela Rosa disembarked in Makati, where a vehicle was already waiting for the former police general. He claimed he did not ask where his friend was going next.

Dela Rosa Rosa is facing arrest under a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in connection with a crimes against humanity case tied to the bloody drug war of the Duterte administration. He served as then-president Rodrigo Duterte’s first national police chief and is widely regarded as the architect of the brutal campaign.

Based on the ICC warrant, Dela Rosa bears ‘alleged criminal responsibility as an indirect co-perpetrator’ in the killings committed from July 3, 2016 to the end of April 2018, during which at least 32 people were killed. After months of staying away from the Senate and keeping out of public view, Dela Rosa resurfaced two Mondays ago, May 11, to help Duterte allies oust then-Senate president Vicente Sotto III, backing efforts to replace him with Senator Alan Peter Cayetano as Senate head.

With Cayetano as Senate president, Dela Rosa was subsequently placed under the Senate’s ‘protective custody’ and stayed there for three days, for a temporary restraining order or a status quo ante order that would have blocked his arrest and possible transfer to The Hague, Netherlands.

‘Para sa akin, hindi siya fugitive. Hindi ko matanggap na basta na lang natin tatawaging ganoon dahil sinabi ng dayuhan. Kailangan din nating igalang ang sarili nating proseso bilang bansa. ’ -Philippine New





rapplerdotcom / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa Escape From Senate ICC Warrant Crimes Against Humanity Case Bloody Drug War Rodrigo Duterte First National Police Chief Architect Of The Brutal Campaign Exchange Of Gunfire In The Senate Senator Alan Peter Cayetano Senate President Vicente Sotto III Temporary Restraining Order Protective Custody The Hague Netherlands

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa Incident: Timeline of EventsThe incident occurred as Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa was under the protective custody of the Senate amid the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in connection with the Duterte administration's war on drugs. The Bato dela Rosa camp insists ICC warrant not enforceable in PH. This is the timeline of events before, during, and after the incident based on the investigation of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Read more »

ICC Jurisdiction Dispute Engulfs Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa, with Legal GrindedThe dispute revolves around the legality of the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa, based on crimes against humanity allegations involving former President Rodrigo Duterte. The camp of dela Rosa questioned the ICC's jurisdiction, highlighting the relevance of the Philippine Constitution and the need for legal intervention at the Supreme Court level.

Read more »

Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa participates in protest, appeals for respite against ICC arrest warrantThe story details the recent events involving Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa's participation in a protest, his appeal for a temporary restraining order against an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court, and the High Court's decision to deny his appeal for relief.

Read more »

Philippine Law Enforcement Agencies Tasked to Arrest Senator Bato Dela Rosa, Fugitive from JusticeThe Philippine National Police (PNP) and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) have been tasked to arrest Senator Bato Dela Rosa, who is considered a fugitive from justice and should be brought to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to face charges.

Read more »