Senator Raffy Tulfo Challenges Proposed P240 Border Fee on OFWs

Senator Raffy Tulfo has filed Senate Resolution 772 to investigate the Bureau of Immigration's proposal for a P240 departure fee. The move aims to protect the two million Balik-Manggagawa workers from new financial burdens while the Department of Migrant Workers advocates for their exemption.

Senator Raffy Tulfo has officially introduced Senate Resolution 772 in the Philippines, launching a formal inquiry into the Bureau of Immigration's controversial proposal to impose a P240 border fee on all citizens departing the country. The legislative action is specifically designed to examine the potential economic impact on nearly two million Overseas Filipino Workers, commonly referred to as Balik-Manggagawa, who frequently travel abroad for employment.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo Files Senate Resolution 772

Tulfo, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, expressed deep concern that this new financial requirement would undermine the special protections currently afforded to migrant workers and their families under existing national laws. The resolution seeks to determine whether the proposed fee is justified and whether it aligns with the government's commitment to safeguarding the welfare of Filipinos working overseas. Tulfo emphasized that the immediate trigger for this investigation is the need to prevent any erosion of rights guaranteed to the diaspora workforce.

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Bureau of Immigration Proposes P240 Border Fee

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) introduced the proposed fee as a mechanism to fund its modernization program, which includes the installation of a P10.7 billion integrated border security platform. This technology upgrade is scheduled for deployment at 11 airports across the nation, along with various other border crossings. The agency argues that the revenue generated from the P240 charge is essential to finance these critical infrastructure improvements. However, Tulfo's office highlighted that this would represent an additional, recurring expense for every Filipino traveler, placing a heavier financial load on those already managing the costs of international employment.

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DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac Ensures OFW Exemptions

In response to the growing controversy, Tulfo's office engaged directly with the Bureau of Immigration, which clarified that the proposal remains under active negotiation and no final decision has been reached. Tulfo also contacted Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Cacdac to voice his apprehensions. Cacdac assured the senator that the DMW would closely monitor the situation and coordinate with the BI to ensure the fee does not impose an undue burden on migrant workers. The DMW chief stressed that Overseas Filipino Workers must remain exempt from the proposed border fee, consistent with their existing exemptions from travel tax and terminal fees.

Tulfo Coordinates With DOJ On Funding Allocations

Tulfo plans to coordinate further with the Department of Justice, as the Bureau of Immigration operates as an attached agency under this department. The investigation will seek clarification on why funds already allocated for the department's modernization program could not be used to upgrade immigration security systems. Instead of utilizing existing budgets, the agency is proposing to impose additional fees on Filipinos traveling abroad. Tulfo vowed to monitor these developments closely to ensure that the proposal does not hinder the constitutional right of Filipinos to travel, particularly protecting the interests of the Balik-Manggagawa sector. The Senate Committee on Migrant Workers will continue to oversee the process until a clear resolution is established.