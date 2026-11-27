Senator Francis Pangilinan renewed his call for President Marcos to declare a state of calamity over El Nino, saying the P112-billion calamity fund can cover 4.3 million affected farmers and fisherfolk. Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. supports the declaration.

Senator Francis Pangilinan on Friday renewed his call for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to declare a state of calamity over the El Nino phenomenon to address budgeting shortfalls.

Pangilinan Urges State Of Calamity

He issued the statement during the Senate budget deliberations of the Department of Agriculture for 2027. Pangilinan serves as the budget sponsor for the DA and its attached agencies. These agencies are asking for a P203.56-billion budget for 2027. During the deliberations, Senator Risa Hontiveros cited an estimate that 4.3 million farmers and fisherfolk are affected by El Nino.

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Hontiveros asked Pangilinan how many of the affected farmers and fisherfolk would be able to receive aid or cash for work. Pangilinan said a P5-billion budget has been allotted for these sectors under the 2027 Presidential Assistance for Farmers and Fisherfolk Program. From their ranks, about 1.67 million farmers and fisherfolk could benefit from a P3,000-cash assistance.

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The DA is also working with the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Labor and Employment for additional welfare programs. Additional support could come from DOLE's Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged or Displaced Workers program and DSWD's Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation. Pangilinan said these programs represent vital additional sources of cash assistance for the displaced workforce. Rice farmers under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund will get P6 billion.

Pangilinan admitted that this is not enough to cover the massive scale of the disaster. With the backing of colleagues including Senator Risa Hontiveros, the legislative body is strongly urging the President to act swiftly. Pangilinan said we are calling on the President to declare a state of national emergency calamity because as of November 2026, the calamity fund, disaster fund, is about P112 billion. He recalled that the response of Malacanang was not yet.

Tiu Laurel Backs Calamity Declaration

So, ibig sabihin, they intend to, at the right time, but I would like to think that the right time should be soon. Considering we do not want it to get worse before it gets worst. So that assistance is really necessary, he added. Pangilinan noted that while officials intend to release these funds at the right time, he believes that time is now.

Conditions for farmers are deteriorating rapidly, and delaying the release could allow the crisis to worsen and increase the burden on vulnerable agricultural communities. Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. agreed that the declaration was needed to address the shortfall in funding for the 4.3 million farmers and fisherfolk affected by El Nino. He said such a declaration would be highly beneficial in addressing their immediate needs.

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The DA chief's endorsement underscores the administrative consensus that existing budgets are insufficient to cover the disaster's massive scale. A state of calamity would allow for the flexibility to redirect and distribute the P112 billion in calamity funds more effectively. Earlier this month, groups collectively called on the President to declare a state of calamity under the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act in areas affected or threatened by El Nino.

Under the law, a state of calamity would allow the President to impose price ceilings on basic necessities. Government or lending institutions may also grant non-interest loans to affected populations. The proposed relief measures aim to mitigate the long-term economic damage caused by extreme weather events and provide a safety net for those who have lost their primary income sources.

El Nino Hardship In Nueva Ecija

The urgency of the situation is documented in images from 2024, including a file photo of a fishpond owner walking on a dried fishpond in Laur, Nueva Ecija. Extreme heat brought by El Nino caused some owners to stop operations. Other photos from April 2024 show children walking over dried-up parts of Intang Lake in Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija during an earlier phase of the El Nino episode.

These images serve as a stark reminder of the environmental degradation and economic hardship faced by communities dependent on water resources. The ongoing crisis has extended far beyond these specific locations, affecting millions of farmers and fisherfolk across the archipelago who rely on consistent weather patterns for their livelihoods. GMA News has reached out to Malacanang for comment, but it has yet to respond as of posting time.