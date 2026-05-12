Senator Panfilo Lacson: Flood Control Findings Not to Be Ignored

Senator Panfilo 'Ping' Lacson has acknowledged the value of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee's findings on flood control anomalies, emphasizing that they would not be left unused and could contribute to ongoing investigations and legal proceedings against some personalities.

Senator Panfilo 'Ping' Lacson stated that the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee findings on the flood control anomalies would not go to waste. The committee had already provided testimonial and documentary evidence to the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Office of the Ombudsman for their fact-finding and case buildup efforts against certain personalities.

Senator Lacson also mentioned that the committee is preparing a transmittal letter to the Ombudsman to provide the key findings on the legislative inquiries





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Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Flood Control Findings Value Transmittal Letter Case Buildup Testimonial Evidence Documentary Evidence Department Of Justice Office Of The Ombudsman Plenary June 5 2026 20Th Congress Partial Report

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