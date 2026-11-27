Senator Robin Padilla appears at the Department of Justice to face obstruction charges regarding Senator Bato dela Rosa's departure from the Senate building, asserting his legal innocence.

Senator Robin Padilla appeared before the Department of Justice on Friday to attend a preliminary investigation regarding an obstruction of justice complaint filed against him. The legal proceedings are directly connected to the alleged escape of Senator Bato dela Rosa from the Senate building, a high-profile incident that has drawn significant public and legal scrutiny. Padilla's presence marks a critical step in the judicial review of the actions taken by his office during the controversial departure of the former police chief.

Padilla Maintains Legal Innocence

Senator Padilla's legal counsel, Julius Henry Balteza, confirmed that the defense team is currently preparing a rejoinder to respond to the complainant's recent reply to their counter-affidavit. Balteza stated that while the defense will not publicly disclose specific details of their testimony, they firmly maintain Senator Padilla's innocence regarding the charges. The attorney emphasized that their previous stance remains unchanged, asserting that Padilla did not commit any criminal act that would constitute obstruction.

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Context of the ICC Warrant

The situation involving Senator Bato dela Rosa stems from an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for alleged criminal responsibility as an indirect co-perpetrator in crimes against humanity. These charges are linked to the Duterte administration's war on drugs, during which Dela Rosa served as the chief of the Philippine National Police. The warrant has created a complex legal and political environment for those associated with his past tenure and subsequent movements.

The May 11 to 14 Timeline

Dela Rosa sought refuge at the Senate building on May 11 after authorities attempted to serve the International Criminal Court arrest warrant. On May 14, he slipped out of the Senate building, an event that triggered the obstruction of justice complaint. The sequence of events from May 11 to May 14 is central to the investigation, as it establishes the timeline of when Dela Rosa was under Senate protection and how he ultimately left the premises.

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Padilla's Explanation of the Departure

Senator Padilla has previously denied helping Dela Rosa escape, clarifying that the former police chief only requested to hitch a ride out of the building. Padilla's account suggests that the interaction was a simple transportation request rather than a coordinated effort to evade law enforcement. This distinction is crucial for the defense, as it aims to separate casual assistance from criminal obstruction.

Defense Strategy and Next Steps

As the preliminary investigation continues, the defense team's filing of a rejoinder will provide further insights into their legal arguments. The Department of Justice will review all submitted documents, including the rejoinder, to determine if there is sufficient basis to proceed with formal charges. This process underscores the meticulous nature of judicial inquiries into high-level political and legal matters.