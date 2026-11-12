Senator Padilla Challenges Probe into His P1.54 Million Expenses Amid Impeachment Trial

Senator Robin Padija dares the House prosecution panel to investigate his P1.54 million in personal expenses, citing aid to victims in Tacloban and South Cotabato during VP Duterte's trial.

Senator Robin Padilla issued a direct challenge to the House prosecution panel on Thursday, inviting them to investigate his own financial expenditures totaling P1.54 million. This bold declaration came in response to the ongoing scrutiny of Vice President Sara Duterte's alleged unexplained wealth during her impeachment trial. Padilla stated that the funds were strictly used to assist individuals in genuine need, contrasting his spending with the allegations facing the Vice President.

Padilla Defends P1.54 Million Spending on Aid

The Senator's intervention occurred on Day 43 of the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte. The context arose when private prosecutor Rey Robles cross-examined defense witness Chad Parian regarding a P256,000 expenditure for shoes purchased by Atty. Manases Carpio. Carpio is the husband of the Vice President and bought the footwear for the children of the Elite Basketball team during a tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Parian, whose son played with Carpio's son in the tournament, did not provide a categorical answer to whether this purchase complied with the Code of Conduct for Public Officials and Employees. Instead, he argued that the children deserved new shoes after winning a championship abroad. In response to this line of questioning, Padilla highlighted his own significant outlays for disaster relief and victim support. He specified that he spent P900,000 on unspecified aid, P300,000 to help victims shot in Tacloban, and P340,000 for a school incident in South Cotabato. He challenged investigators to examine where he directed these funds, asserting that such expenditures demonstrated his commitment to public service rather than personal luxury.

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Conflict Over Code of Conduct Standards

Rey Robles questioned whether the P256,000 investment in athletic shoes for the basketball team and their parents aligned with the core norm of simple living mandated by the Code of Conduct for Public Officials and Employees. Chad Parian, a defense witness in the case, stopped short of confirming or denying the compliance of this specific transaction. Parian emphasized the merit of the purchase by noting the team's recent victory in a Malaysian tournament. This exchange served as a focal point for the defense's evidence against Article 2 of the impeachment complaint. Article 2 accuses Vice President Sara Duterte of betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution. The charges stem from alleged unexplained wealth, failure to declare assets, and non-divestment from business interests. The tension between the prosecution's focus on high-value personal items and the defense's contextual justifications remains a central dynamic in the trial.

Demands for Freedom of Information Bill

Senator Robin Padilla used the platform to urge his colleagues in Congress to support the passage of the Freedom of Information bill. He argued that such legislation is essential for transparency, allowing the public to identify officials who maintain lavish lifestyles. Padilla specifically called out House members who drive cars valued between P16 million and P22 million and own multiple residences. He suggested that the current lack of public financial data obscures these displays of wealth. His remarks were intended to shift the narrative from the Vice President's specific expenditures to broader issues of governmental transparency and accountability among all elected officials.

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Prosecution Disputes Lavish Lifestyle Claims

Terry Ridon, a House prosecutor representing the Bicol Saro party-list, responded to Padilla's assertions regarding the opulent habits of some lawmakers. Ridon stated that he had no personal knowledge of the specific information Padilla presented about House members leading lavish lives. His response highlighted a disconnect between the Senator's public claims and the direct experience of the prosecution team. The prosecutor's denial did not address the general call for the Freedom of Information bill but focused on the lack of verifiable evidence for the specific allegations made about his peers. This exchange underscored the partisan and procedural complexities of the impeachment trial.

Ongoing Impeachment Proceedings and Next Steps

The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte continues with the defense presenting its evidence against Article 2. The proceedings have become increasingly contentious, with both sides engaging in rhetorical battles over standards of conduct and transparency. Padilla's challenge to the House prosecution panel adds a new layer to the trial, suggesting that scrutiny of public officials' finances should be reciprocal rather than selective. The trial's outcome will depend on the adjudication of these allegations of unexplained wealth and non-divestment. Observers will be watching to see if the Senate, acting as the impeachment court, accepts the defense's contextual arguments regarding charitable expenditures or upholds the prosecution's strict interpretation of the Code of Conduct for Public Officials and Employees.