Senator Marcoleta Pushes for Changing Senate Rules for Virtual Participation in Impeachment Trial

Senator Rodante Marcoleta pushes to amend the Senate rules that would allow senators under 'justifiable reasons' to attend and participate in the session through the video conference. He wants to know if Sara Duterte, Rodrigo Duterte's daughter, can participate and vote on her impeachment trial without being physically present at the Senate impeachment court. The proposal was referred to the Committee on Rules. The decision to allow participation will depend on the Senate as an impeachment court.

This is AI-generated summary, which may have errors. However, Senator Rodante Marcoleta advocates for amending the Senate rules to permit senators under ' justifiable reasons ' to attend and participate in the session through video conference , questioning if Sara's vice president can participate and vote without physically present at the Senate impeachment court.

Adonis Gabriel, a San Beda University College of Law professor, states that the Senate can potentially adopt rules to allow participation through video conferencing or online. The crucial aspect remains the oath requirement for Dela Rosa as a senator-judge, as Professor Paolo Tamase of the University of the Philippines College of Law emphasizes. Ma.

Soledad Derquito-Mawis, Dean of the Lyceum of the Philippines University College of Law, argues that while video conferencing has been adopted in Philippine courts, active participation in an impeachment trial requires more than just logging in remotely. Senator Risa Hontiveros, Erwin Tulfo, and Panfilo Lacson emphasize adherence to the Senate rules, stating that this move might not succeed as a majority bloc led by Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano opposes virtual participation.

Additionally, Senator Dela Rosa has yet to take his oath as a senator-judge due to his hiding from the Senate inauguration. According to the 1987 Constitution, Article XI, Section 3, Paragraph 6, the Senate shall have the sole power to try and decide all cases of impeachment. It is only in cases of force majeure and national emergency situations that voting via online participation is allowed





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Senate Senator Rodante Marcoleta Sara's Impeachment Trial Rodrigo Duterte Network Coverage Senate Rules Committee Senator-Judge Oath Video Conference Philippines Constitution Risa Hontiveros Erwin Tulfo Panfilo Lacson Justifiable Reasons Constitutional Requirements Network Coverage

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