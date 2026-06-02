Senator Marcoleta Blames Minority, Remulla Over Estrada Arrest Incident

Senator Marcoleta criticizes minority blocs for not protesting after Interior Secretary Remulla allegedly shouted at Senate President Cayetano during the arrest of Senator Estrada. He explains his absence from session.

Senator Rodrigo 'Bato' Marcoleta expressed his deep disappointment over the treatment of the Senate majority bloc following the arrest of Senator Jinggoy Estrada inside the Senate premises on Monday.

Marcoleta, who chose not to attend the plenary session, said he acted out of emotion after Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla allegedly reneged on an agreement to escort Estrada outside the Senate before his arrest and repeatedly shouted at Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano during the commotion. In an interview on dzBB Super Radyo, Marcoleta claimed that Remulla had initially agreed to a plan where Estrada would be escorted out of the Senate building before being taken into custody by the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG).

However, Remulla changed the arrangement at the last minute, leading to the arrest occurring inside the Senate premises. Marcoleta felt that this disrespectful treatment diminished the Senate's dignity and authority. He stated, 'We were not accommodated. The Senate President was repeatedly shouted at.

Why were we treated that way? It felt like we were being belittled.

' Marcoleta clarified that his absence was not a coordinated protest but a personal reaction to what he perceived as a grave insult to the Senate leadership. Marcoleta also criticized his colleagues in the minority bloc for failing to protest Remulla's conduct toward Cayetano. He argued that the Senate, as an institution, should stand united in defending its president.

'None of them showed protest… We are 24 senators and should not abandon one another. The Senate President should be respected. Did anyone even tell the SILG (Secretary of the Interior and Local Government) not to act that way?

' he added. The incident occurred after Estrada voluntarily surrendered to authorities following the Sandiganbayan's issuance of a second arrest warrant for plunder.

However, Remulla clarified that Estrada was arrested inside the Senate and read his Miranda rights. The minority bloc, including senators like Panfilo Lacson, were present at the session hall by the scheduled start time of 5 p.m. but waited until after 7 p.m. without the majority. Marcoleta remained at the Senate but did not attend the session.

He also expressed dismay over the presence of spectators in the Senate gallery who displayed banners supporting the Senate, suggesting they were invited by the minority bloc to sway public opinion.

'How can you feel okay attending after what happened? Then there were people in the gallery-reserved for dignitaries-raising banners. That should not happen. They invited those people themselves.

What are they trying to show? That the Senate belongs to them?

' he said. Senator Panfilo 'Ping' Lacson, a member of the minority bloc, fired back at Marcoleta's remarks. Lacson questioned why the minority should be blamed for not protesting Remulla's actions.

'Is it now the minority bloc's fault that we did not protest after Remulla raised his voice against our Senate President? ' Lacson said, adding sarcastically, 'Actually, we are very thankful that Secretary Jonvic did not punch him because of his behavior yesterday. Damn your feelings.

' The exchange highlights the growing rift between the majority and minority blocs in the Senate, with the Estrada arrest serving as a flashpoint. Political analysts note that the incident may have broader implications for inter-branch relations between the Senate and the executive branch, particularly given Remulla's role as a key Cabinet official. The majority bloc's absence from the session also raises questions about the functioning of the Senate as a co-equal branch of government.

Meanwhile, Estrada's legal team has announced plans to challenge the arrest warrant, arguing that it violates his rights as a senator. The Sandiganbayan has yet to comment on the matter. As the Senate resumes sessions, the tension between the majority and minority blocs is expected to persist, with each side seeking to assert its position on the proper treatment of senators and the respect due to the institution





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