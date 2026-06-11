Senator Loren Legarda Calls for Unity Amid Insufficient Funds for Education Laws

Senator Loren Legarda, who is embroiled in the power struggle at the Senate, raised the need to resolve political differences and work for the welfare of students amid concerns over insufficient funds to implement education laws, including the free college program.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Loren Legarda raised the need to resolve political differences and work for the welfare of students amid concerns over insufficient funds to implement education laws , including the free college program .

The senator, who is embroiled in the power struggle at the Senate, said that advocacy, policies, and the work of public service go beyond titles or positions, go beyond designations and chairmanships. Legarda, the Senate president pro tempore under the Cayetano-led old majority bloc, on Wednesday said that policymakers should keep students at the heart of education reforms.

There's so much work to do that we have to remain united in our vision and our mission to get it done, she said. During the Commission on Higher Education's 32nd Anniversary celebration on June 10, she said that education laws must be properly funded to avoid giving false hope to students and their parents.

Get the latest news delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Legarda said that laws are meant to provide solutions, not empty promises.

She said that the Department of Budget and Management should use accurate student data in preparing the National Expenditure Program (NEP) and ensure that funds for the Free College Education Law are fully released. During a consultative meeting with state universities and colleges in 2025, it was revealed that funding for the Free College Education Act had consistently fallen short. The reason? Allocations were based on outdated enrollment figures rather than projected student numbers, leading to persistent deficits.

She said to bridge this gap, Congress allocated a total of ₱11.8 billion—₱7.8 billion through CHEd's Higher Education Development Fund and ₱4 billion under the 2026 General Appropriations Act. Legarda said it is unacceptable for programs to be debated, printed, and promoted only for students and institutions to later discover that resources were never released.

As your steadfast partner in the Senate, I reaffirm my support for policies and investments that empower our learners, that strengthen institutions and advance national development, she said





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Education Laws Free College Program Insufficient Funds Political Differences Senate President Pro Tempore Commission On Higher Education Department Of Budget And Management National Expenditure Program Free College Education Law State Universities And Colleges Funding Gap Congress Allocated Empower Our Learners Advance National Development

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