Senator Legarda Proposes Heat Hazard Pay and Safer Hours for Outdoor Workers

Senator Loren Legarda introduces a 10-Point Policy Action Plan against El Nino, calling for adjusted work hours and climate hazard pay to protect outdoor employees from dangerous heat indices.

Senator Loren Legarda has formally proposed strict protections for laborers exposed to extreme heat, urging employers to implement safer working schedules and providing additional compensation for hazardous conditions. This initiative is the third component of her 10-Point Policy Action Plan against El Nino, which was launched on October 19 to shield farmers, construction workers, fisherfolk, and other outdoor-dependent professions from severe weather impacts.

Legarda's Proposal for Safer Working Hours

The Senator emphasized that workers cannot simply be instructed to avoid the heat without considering their livelihoods, particularly for those in agriculture and construction who must earn income to support their families. Under the new proposal, physically demanding outdoor work should be shifted to cooler hours, specifically when the heat index reaches 42 degrees Celsius. This adjustment aims to reduce exposure during peak danger times while allowing workers to continue their essential duties.

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Legarda stressed that the goal is to protect workers without eliminating their ability to earn a living, noting that existing safety measures must not be replaced but rather supplemented by clear protective guidelines. The proposal aligns with the reality that prolonged exposure to high temperatures increases the risk of heat cramps, exhaustion, and heatstroke, making time-based adjustments a critical first line of defense for vulnerable labor sectors.

Climate Hazard Pay and Legal Frameworks

A central pillar of the initiative is the introduction of climate hazard pay for workers whose duties cannot be rescheduled to avoid the hottest parts of the day. Legarda clarified that this additional compensation is designed to provide an extra layer of protection and does not replace the fundamental safety obligations of employers. The proposal seeks to recognize the extraordinary risks faced by employees who must work in dangerous conditions under current weather patterns.

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This financial protection mechanism is closely linked to Senate Bill No. 520, also known as the proposed Calamity Work Compensation Act, which aims to secure additional compensation for private-sector employees required to work during declared calamities and emergency alerts. While the bill does not automatically establish climate hazard pay for all periods of extreme heat, it formally recognizes the need to compensate workers facing extraordinary risks during such events.

The initiative also resonates with Republic Act No. 11058, which strengthens occupational safety and health standards and mandates employers to address workplace hazards. Furthermore, workers covered by the Employees' Compensation Program may qualify for benefits for work-related heat stress and illnesses under DOLE Labor Advisory No. 19, Series of 2026. These existing benefits are separate from the additional compensation Legarda is proposing, creating a multi-layered safety net for affected employees.

Regulatory Guidance and Safety Standards

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), a heat index between 42°C and 51°C falls under the danger category, while temperatures of 52°C and above are classified as extreme danger. The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), through Labor Advisory No. 20, Series of 2026, issued on October 27, has already urged employers to strengthen heat protection measures.

These regulatory guidelines include conducting risk assessments, providing adequate drinking water, establishing cooling facilities, ensuring rest periods, and adjusting work arrangements. Legarda stressed that these measures must specifically reach high-risk workplaces, particularly farms and construction sites, where exposure is most severe. The advisory serves as a foundational framework that the Senator's proposal seeks to enhance with specific compensation and scheduling mandates.

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Coordination and Future Outlook

Legarda called for closer coordination among DOLE, local government units, employers, and workers' organizations to translate Pagasa warnings into timely workplace decisions. This collaboration is essential for implementing adjusted work-rest schedules, monitoring heat conditions, training workers to recognize heat-related illnesses, and preparing emergency response procedures. The initiative builds on her previous work as principal author of Republic Act No. 9729, the Climate Change Act of 2009, and Republic Act No. 10692, the Pagasa Modernization Act of 2015.

With El Nino potentially persisting into the first quarter of 2027 and its effects extending through the first half of the year, the urgency for protection is paramount. Legarda filed Senate Resolution No. 733 seeking an inquiry into government preparedness for the anticipated strong to very strong El Nino and its potential effects on water supply, food production, and livelihoods. She concluded that workers should not have to choose between their health and their families' income, asserting that preparedness must come first as government agencies and employers enforce and examine additional measures.