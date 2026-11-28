Senator Panfilo Lacson calls for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to intervene in the bicameral conference over the 2027 budget, citing vast differences between the House and Senate versions.

Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson issued a direct appeal on Saturday to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., requesting immediate presidential intervention to resolve the widening chasm between the House of Representatives and the Senate regarding the 2027 national budget. The call to action comes as the bicameral conference committee begins its work to reconcile the two legislative chambers' divergent proposals for the upcoming fiscal year.

Lacson Demands Presidential Mediation Role

Lacson described the disparity between the legislative bodies' respective budget drafts as being as vast as the difference between "heaven and earth." In a radio interview, he emphasized that because the President maintains political alliances within both the Senate and the House, he is uniquely positioned to act as an impartial referee. Lacson argued that this high-level mediation is essential to ensure the final 2027 budget remains clean and free from questionable political insertions.

Also read Lacson Seeks Restoration of P8.1B DoTr Budget for Davao and Cebu Projects

Budget Watchdogs Flag House Insertions

The urgency of Lacson's statement stems from recent scrutiny by budget watchdogs, who have flagged the House of Representatives' version for alleged unauthorized insertions. In response to these concerns, the Senate has proceeded to trim several controversial items from its own draft. The legislative standoff highlights deep structural disagreements over how public funds should be allocated amidst a complex economic landscape.

Controversial Allocations and Economic Priorities

Among the items that Lacson specifically identified as questionable within the legislative drafts is the P247 billion allocation designated for "ayuda," or government financial aid. He contended that such priorities should not be realigned, particularly given the current economic difficulties facing the Philippines. Lacson warned that if questionable allocations persist, it could create the public perception that President Marcos has lost control over the nation's fiscal planning and budgetary processes.

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Role of Economic Managers and Next Steps

Lacson outlined a specific path forward, stating that the President must ensure that economic managers meet with the Senate finance committee and the House appropriations committee immediately. He stressed that these consultations must happen at this stage, rather than after the bicameral conference concludes. The Senator indicated that his team is ready to engage in these talks to clarify positions and seek a consensus on the disputed funds.

Response from Malacañang and Pending Reconciliation

GMA News has contacted the Malacañang Palace regarding Lacson's public call for mediation, but as of the time of posting, the President's office has not issued an official response. The outcome of this presidential involvement will likely determine how the bicameral conference proceeds in reconciling the House and Senate versions, setting the fiscal trajectory for the nation's upcoming budget year.