Senator Lacson raises concerns over impeachment court's impartiality

Senator Panfilo Lacson has expressed concerns over the potential 'absurdity' of the impeachment court being reduced to a mere formality for the acquittal of Vice President Sara Duterte. He argued that if nine or more of the 24 senator-judges are detained or suspended by the Sandiganbayan, the trial will be a mere formality for acquittal. Senator Lacson emphasized the need for the Supreme Court to intervene in the situation, citing the case of Senator Jinggoy Estrada, who was suspended for 90 days by the anti-graft court. He also suggested that it is better for the Supreme Court rather than the impeachment court to settle the question, as it is perceived to be beyond politics.

Senator Panfilo Lacson expressed concern over the potential 'absurdity' of the impeachment court being reduced to a mere formality for the acquittal of Vice President Sara Duterte if nine or more of the 24 senator-judges are detained or suspended by the Sandiganbayan.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier stated that at least nine senators were facing investigation for various corruption and plunder-related issues. Senator Lacson emphasized the need for the Supreme Court to intervene in the situation, citing the case of Senator Jinggoy Estrada, who was suspended for 90 days by the anti-graft court. Estrada is detained for plunder and was not allowed to post bail.

Senator Lacson questioned the significance of the impeachment trial if only 15 senator judges can vote, and 16 votes are needed to convict. He argued that the trial will be a mere formality for acquittal. Senator Lacson also suggested that it is better for the Supreme Court rather than the impeachment court to settle the question, as it is perceived to be beyond politics.

Meanwhile, Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian stated that he will likely preside over the impeachment trial, contrary to earlier reports suggesting that a lawyer member of the Senate impeachment court would do so. He explained that the current expectation under existing Senate rules is that the Senate president presides over the impeachment court, but said the senators are still discussing procedural matters and may reach a different decision.

Sources had earlier reported that Senator Francis Escudero, widely blamed for scuttling the impeachment trial against Duterte in 2025, was picked to be the court's presiding officer. However, it appears that Senator Escudero will not be presiding over the trial, as Senator Gatchalian is expected to take on the role





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Senator Panfilo Lacson Impeachment Court Vice President Sara Duterte Supreme Court Senator Jinggoy Estrada

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