Senator Panfilo Lacson challenges the House of Representatives for allocating P5 billion to 353 unvalidated farm-to-market road projects in the 2027 budget.

Senator Panfilo Lacson has launched a direct inquiry into the House of Representatives regarding a P5 billion allocation for farm-to-market road (FMR) projects during the ongoing budget deliberations. Lacson highlighted a significant discrepancy in the proposed 2027 national budget, noting that the House inserted funding for more than 350 new road projects that were not part of the Department of Agriculture's original proposal. This move stands in stark contrast to the Department's initial request, which focused on only 91 specific FMR projects that were subsequently removed from the legislative version.

Discrepancies In The 2027 Budget Allocation

Lacson pointed out that the legislative process appears to have inverted the department's recommendations by cutting the originally proposed projects while adding a substantial number of unverified ones. He specifically asked whether the Department of Agriculture had validated these 353 additional roads against its established farm-to-market network plan before their inclusion. The senator emphasized that the projects that were recommended by the agency were cut, while those not recommended were added to the budget list.

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The House of Representatives, through representative Pangilinan, defended the inclusion of these roads by stating they are intended to support local industries in specific regions. Pangilinan explained that the proposed infrastructure would primarily benefit the livestock and coconut sectors, as well as a major food hub project located in Batangas. He argued that these roads would serve as critical supporting infrastructure for the broader food hub initiative in that province.

Regional Focus On Specific Provinces

Lacson further scrutinized the geographical distribution of the added projects, noting that approximately 30 percent of the 353 additional FMR projects are located in Batangas, Nueva Ecija, and Iloilo. He singled out the allocation of 19 projects specifically to Lobo, Batangas, questioning the necessity and validation of such a high concentration in that single municipality. The senator's inquiry suggests a need for greater transparency regarding why specific localities received such disproportionate attention in the revised budget plan.

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The debate over these rural infrastructure funds highlights the tension between departmental technical recommendations and legislative insertions. While the Department of Agriculture focused on a streamlined list of 91 priority projects, the House expanded the scope to include a much larger network of roads across various provinces. This expansion has raised questions about the prioritization mechanisms used by legislators when allocating agricultural infrastructure funds.

Concerns Over Marawi Victim Compensation

In addition to the infrastructure dispute, senators raised serious concerns regarding the funding for compensation of victims from the Marawi siege, nearly a decade after the conflict. The Marawi Compensation Board has set a target to complete payments to all qualified beneficiaries by June 2028. However, the timeline and funding adequacy remain uncertain as the process encounters significant challenges in reaching the remaining population of affected individuals.

Senator JV Ejercito noted that the board still requires additional funds to fulfill its mandate, pointing out that around 15,000 victims have yet to receive their compensation. The delay in processing these payments has drawn attention from the Senate, with legislators questioning the efficiency and financial preparedness of the compensation mechanism. The issue underscores the long-term social and financial responsibilities the government must address following major national crises.

The juxtaposition of the farm road budget debate and the Marawi compensation issues reflects the broader challenges in the 2027 budget process. Lawmakers are tasked with balancing immediate infrastructure development with the completion of long-standing social justice obligations. The scrutiny from senators like Lacson and Ejercito indicates that the budget review will likely involve continued debate over both the validation of new projects and the sufficiency of funds for existing commitments.