Sen. Panfilo Lacson has flagged duplicate appropriations for flood control projects in the proposed 2027 national budget and will seek their removal during Senate deliberations and bicameral talks.

Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson has flagged duplicate appropriations for some flood control projects in the proposed 2027 national budget, raising fresh concerns over funding irregularities amid the ongoing controversy over anomalous flood control projects.

In a statement, Lacson said Monday he would seek the removal of duplicate or multiple allocations during the Senate's deliberations on the proposed budget and, if necessary, during the bicameral conference committee proceedings.

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Lacson Flags Duplicate Flood Control Budget Allocations

"We found more irregularities. Double appropriations. Not only are these flood control projects, but they have also been allocated funding twice," he said. The senator said the duplicate allocations were separate from at least 30 alleged ghost multipurpose buildings (MPBs) his team had identified in the proposed budget.

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He also intends to move for their removal. He said this was separate from at least 30 ghost multi-purpose buildings (MPBs) he earlier spotted. Over the weekend, Lacson questioned the proposed appropriations for 3,950 MPBs, separate from the 1,584 MPBs covered by the Local Government Support Fund's (LGSF) Financial Assistance to local government units (LGUs) subprogram from 2022 to 2026.

He cited cases in which MPBs had received funding in previous years, including 2024, 2025 and 2026, but no structures had been built at their designated sites as of this year. Lacson also said initial findings indicated that MPB projects involved commissions, although these were allegedly smaller than those associated with anomalous flood control projects. He said commissions for MPBs could reach 10% of project costs.

Senate Scrutiny Targets Ghost Multipurpose Buildings

Earlier this year, Lacson cited alleged kickbacks ranging from 15% to 30% for proponents of anomalous flood control projects. Lacson said he and his staff were continuing to scrutinize the proposed budget for questionable allocations and would seek their removal during the legislative process.

"In the Senate version, we will still have a period for amendments. If we can show our colleagues that the additional funding is unnecessary because the same project has already been allocated funds, I believe it would be right to remove it, including during the bicameral conference committee proceedings," he said. He added that the scrutiny had uncovered more questionable allocations, stressing that duplicate funding should be removed.

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"If there are duplicate appropriations, one should definitely be removed. If there are four allocations, three should be removed," Lacson said. The senator's latest budget findings come amid a sweeping corruption controversy involving alleged irregularities in government flood control projects, which came to light in July 2025 after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered an investigation into reports of ghost and substandard infrastructure.

Flood Control Corruption Probe Reveals Ghost Projects

The controversy erupted after several flood control structures reportedly failed to protect communities from flooding despite being declared completed. Investigations subsequently uncovered allegations of overpriced and nonexistent projects, questionable bidding processes and kickbacks involving contractors, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials and several politicians.