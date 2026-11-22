Senator Panfilo Lacson criticized P241 billion in fragmented aid programs and 3,950 multi-purpose buildings in the Senate version of the 2027 budget, calling them patronage-driven and not needs-based, and urged priority for productive investments amid weak economic growth.

Senator Panfilo Lacson on Sunday criticized at least P241 billion in fragmented aid programs and allocations for 3,950 multi-purpose buildings (MPBs) in the Senate version of the 2027 national budget, calling them papogi or grandstanding spending that would do little to revive the economy.

Lacson said the P241 billion in aid items had been slashed from the P263 billion in the House version of the General Appropriations Bill (GAB). He questioned the proposed funding for 3,950 MPBs, on top of another 1,584 buildings covered by the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) Financial Assistance to Local Government Units (LGUs) subprogram.

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Lacson Urges Shift to Productive Infrastructure Investments

He said the allocations should give way to more productive public investments, particularly in infrastructure and other projects that could generate economic activity, create jobs, and strengthen the countrys growth prospects. Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data showed that gross domestic product grew by just 2.1 percent in the third quarter of 2026, slower than the 2.4 percent in the previous quarter. Inflation rose to 7.8 percent in October from 7.2 percent in September.

In a social media post, Lacson cited declining government construction and weak performance in key economic sectors to underscore the need to redirect public spending. He said: True. Government construction plunged by -29 percent, as shown by the January-September 2026 national accounts. Agriculture, forestry and fishing: -4.8 percent; industry: flat; investment: public construction down 15.1 percent, as you mentioned.

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Over the weekend, Lacson flagged multiple appropriations for ghost MPBs, as well as ayuda and Tulong Dunong scholarship programs in the budget bill. He said: One more thing we discovered was that some of these MPBs had not just double or triple but quadruple appropriations. We have taken drone shots of at least one ghost multi-purpose building that received numerous fund allocations in 2024, 2025, 2026 and is being included again for funding under the 2027 budget measure.

Ghost Multi-purpose Buildings Receive Quadruple Funding

And I will include them in my interpellation on the general principles of the budget this Monday. Initial findings on the proposed 2027 budget also showed that several multipurpose buildings had received appropriations in 2024, 2025 and 2026, but no structures had been built at their designated sites as of 2026.

Lacson said the government had spent more than P770 billion on nearly 79,000 MPBs through various General Appropriations Acts over the past 10 years, raising questions about whether continued allocations for similar projects were delivering sufficient economic and public benefits. Multi-purpose buildings are intended to serve various community needs, including as venues for public activities and local services. Under the LGSF, financial assistance to LGUs may cover infrastructure projects such as multi-purpose halls, sports facilities and health stations.

He also flagged funding for several social assistance programs, including the Medical Assistance for Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients (Maifip), Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad), and Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS). These programs provide various forms of assistance to Filipinos facing financial difficulties, including medical support, emergency aid and temporary employment. Lacson said government assistance should be distributed according to clearly established needs and eligibility criteria rather than through political sponsorship.

Scholarship Program Criticized for Political Patronage

He also criticized allocations for the Tulong Dunong scholarship program, which he said allow lawmakers to influence the selection of beneficiaries. Last year, Lacson pushed for the removal of P2.727 billion from Tulong Dunong in the 2026 budget and its transfer to the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES), administered by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED). He also sought to remove the program from the 2022 budget bill in 2021.

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The Tulong Dunong Program provides financial assistance to tertiary students to help cover education-related expenses. It operates under the TES framework of Republic Act 10931, or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act. Lacsons objection centers on the alleged role of political sponsors in determining who receives the grants, rather than on the need for student financial assistance itself. He also proposed channeling Maifip funding through the Universal Health Care (UHC) program, which is already mandated by law.

The Department of Budget and Management reported releasing P27.41 billion in August 2026 to support the Department of Healths Maifip program, which assists indigent and financially incapacitated patients with hospitalization, medicines, emergency treatment, professional fees, and other medical expenses. Lacson said the substantial rise in medical costs makes it even more important to ensure that assistance reaches patients who genuinely need it.

Medical Inflation Raises Concerns Over Maifip Aid

He cited estimates of medical inflation reaching 50 percent, as raised by some budget advocacy groups during the Senate Finance Committee hearing on Oct. 26. He said: Medical inflation is around 50 percent, which is substantial. We are not really directing assistance to where it should go. He added: Again, the ayuda and Tulong Dunong are patronage-driven and not needs-based.

Those who benefit are those who know sponsors even if they are not qualified or deserving. Earlier, he also said: Again, this is patronage-driven. Those who benefit are the ones with connections. It is not needs-based.

It is like having a sponsor or a political backer who gets you assistance, even if you are not qualified or deserving. Lacson said the Senate should prioritize spending that would stimulate economic activity when it takes up the 2027 budget measure next week.

In relation to the 2027 budget measure which the Senate will tackle next week, I will insist that these concerns cannot be addressed by the P241B in fragmented ayudas in the Senate version - already reduced from the House GABs P263B; and 3,950 multi-purpose buildings, on top of another 1,584 MPBs under the LGSF-Financial Assistance to LGU sub program, he said.