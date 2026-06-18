Senator Jinggoy Estrada Suspended for 90 Days Amid Graft Case

Senator Jinggoy Estrada has been suspended for 90 days as a senator due to his pending graft case before the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan. The suspension also includes Estrada's responsibilities as a senator-judge.

Senator Jinggoy Estrada arrived at the Sandiganbayan anti-graft court in Quezon City on June 4, 2026, to attend arraignment proceedings for his alleged graft case related to government flood control projects.

Estrada is suspended for 90 days as a senator due to his pending graft case before the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan. According to the Sandiganbayan, Estrada is suspended for 90 days as senator of the Republic of the Philippines, and from any other public office which he may now or hereafter be holding. This 90-day suspension is not new and has happened in the past with other senators.

Senate President Gatchalian stated that the Senate will follow what is written in the Constitution regarding the conviction threshold. The Constitution requires two-thirds of all members of the Senate to secure a conviction. Due to the wording 'all members,' this could mean Estrada and Senator Bato dela Rosa may still be counted in computing the required threshold. Two-thirds of 24 is still 16.

Senator dela Rosa is facing charges of plunder and another count of graft with the 5th Division, due to his alleged involvement in flood control corruption. Estrada is also facing the charge against him on June 16, due to his graft case pending with the Sandiganbayan 2nd Division, along with plunder and another count of graft with the 5th Division





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Senator Jinggoy Estrada Graft Case Sandiganbayan Senate Conviction Threshold

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