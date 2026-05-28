Senator Jinggoy Estrada faces new plunder and graft charges over P573 million flood control kickbacks

The Ombudsman has filed new charges against Senator Jose "Jinggoy" Estrada for plunder and graft linked to alleged kickbacks from flood control projects, the third plunder case against him in 25 years, following prior acquittals and convictions in other corruption cases.

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed plunder and two counts of graft charges against Senator Jose "Jinggoy" Estrada before the Sandiganbayan on Thursday, relating to alleged kickbacks totaling P573 million from flood control projects .

This marks the third time in 25 years that Estrada has faced plunder charges. The first was in 2001, when he was charged alongside his father, former President Joseph Estrada, over allegations that included receiving P545 million in protection money from jueteng operators, diverting the P130 million tobacco excise tax share of Ilocos Sur, receiving a P189.7 million kickback from Belle Corp. linked to GSIS and SSS share purchases, and maintaining a P3.23 billion "Jose Velarde" account.

That case resulted in a conviction for his father but Estrada was cleared due to insufficient evidence. In 2014, Estrada faced another plunder indictment along with 11 counts of graft, direct and indirect bribery concerning the alleged misuse of P183 million from his Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF). The Sandiganbayan acquitted him of plunder, finding he was unaware of the scheme orchestrated by Janet Napoles, though he was convicted on bribery charges in January 2024.

Those bribery convictions were later overturned because the prosecution failed to prove funds were sent to Estrada beyond one P1 million deposit documented by witness Benhur Luy. The current graft charges remain pending before the Sandiganbayan's Fifth Division





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Plunder Graft Jinggoy Estrada Ombudsman Sandiganbayan Kickbacks Flood Control Projects PDAF Janet Napoles Corruption

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