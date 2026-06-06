Senator Jinggoy Estrada and Senator Remulla on Plunder and Graft Charges

Senator Jinggoy Estrada and Senator Remulla discuss the plunder and graft charges filed against him. Senator Remulla calls on Senator Jinggoy Estrada to not engage in any conversation regarding his cases.

Senator Jinggoy Estrada said that many individuals are talking to him regarding his cases. I will just tell those who are talking to him, I am not talking to anyone about these kind of matters.

If there is evidence, we will follow it. We cannot weaponize the office I lead. We do not want to weaponize the office I lead. We cannot weaponize it.

This cannot be a political weapon. Senator Jinggoy Estrada called on Senator Remulla to not engage in any conversation regarding his cases. Senator Mico Clavano earlier denied that the P573-million plunder and graft charges filed against Estrada and his four other co-accused are the plunder and two counts of graft charges that the Office of the Ombudsman filed against him in connection with the flood control mess





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Senator Jinggoy Estrada Plunder And Graft Charges Senator Remulla Office Of The Ombudsman Political Agenda Evidence Weaponizing The Office Political Weapon

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