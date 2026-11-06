Senator Hontiveros Warns of Red Flags in 2027 National Budget

Senator Risa Hontiveros identifies potential budget cuts as red flags for 2027, demanding full funding for DOH, PhilHealth, and DENR to ensure climate resilience and healthcare access.

Senator Risa Hontiveros has issued a stern warning regarding the proposed 2027 national budget during Senate deliberations. She identified specific budget items that could raise significant red flags, particularly those affecting essential public services. Hontiveros emphasized that the Senate must protect critical funding streams to avoid repeating past financial mismanagement errors.

Healthcare Funding Protection Measures

Hontiveros stated she would vigorously push for sufficient funding to ensure the full implementation of universal healthcare. This effort involves safeguarding the budgets of the Department of Health (DOH) and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth). She argued that reducing these allocations would jeopardize national health security and infrastructure development. The senator warned that cutting the DOH budget for immunization programs would be a major red flag. She also highlighted the continued development of the health facilities system as a non-negotiable priority.

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The senator recalled that such vital funding had previously been removed and transferred to unprogrammed appropriations. She described this past practice as problematic and unacceptable for the current fiscal year. The government must avoid repeating these allocation errors while investigations into alleged irregularities in flood control projects are ongoing. Protecting health budgets is essential to maintain public trust and service delivery.

Climate Resilience And Social Welfare Priorities

As the sponsor for the budgets of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Hontiveros has outlined clear priorities for these sectors. She declared her commitment to ensuring the DENR budget is fully ready for Super El Niño conditions. The department must remain responsive to climate disasters and environmental challenges affecting the nation. This approach ensures that natural resource management keeps pace with increasing climatic threats.

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For the DSWD, the senator aims to support their impactful programs through adequate budget support. She specifically cited the LAWA and BINHI programs as examples of initiatives requiring financial backing. These programs focus on water development, conservation, and livelihood support for vulnerable communities. Ensuring these initiatives remain funded is crucial for social welfare and economic stability. The senator views these programs as essential components of a comprehensive social safety net.

Combating Irregular Budget Line Items

The Senate has so far identified approximately P7 billion worth of budget line items that require scrutiny. These items include programs, activities, and projects that lack proper documentation or approval. Specifically, many items are missing letters of request, resolutions, ordinances, or approval from local development councils. Some items also lack a clear program of works, raising questions about their viability and necessity.

Identifying these irregularities is part of a broader effort to enhance budget transparency and accountability. The Senate is committed to continuing budget reforms to prevent misuse of public funds. By rooting out unapproved expenditures, lawmakers aim to ensure that every peso serves its intended public purpose. This rigorous review process is designed to filter out wasteful spending and protect the national treasury from potential fraud.

Public Participation And Future Reforms

Hontiveros noted that senators are dedicated to advancing budget reforms that invite greater public involvement. A key component of this reform is opening budget hearings to civil society groups. Allowing greater public participation in the budget process ensures that diverse voices are heard. This transparency helps align national spending with the actual needs of the Filipino people.

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The ongoing deliberations reflect a commitment to fiscal responsibility and social justice. By prioritizing healthcare, climate resilience, and social welfare, the Senate aims to create a more equitable budget. The identification of P7 billion in questionable items underscores the scale of the challenge. Moving forward, the government must ensure that all budget allocations are justified, approved, and effectively implemented. This disciplined approach will strengthen the foundation for national development and public trust in governance.