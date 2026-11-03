Senator Go Urges DOH and LGUs to Prepare for El Niño Health Risks

Senator Christopher Go calls on health authorities and local governments to prepare for El Nino threats, ensuring vulnerable groups are protected from respiratory and heat-related illnesses.

Senator Christopher Go has issued a direct appeal to national health authorities and local government units to intensify their preparations for the upcoming challenges posed by seasonal weather changes. As the northeast monsoon known as amihan officially begins, he emphasized the urgent need to protect vulnerable populations from the combined effects of cooler temperatures and the potentially severe impacts of an intensifying El Nino phenomenon.

Protecting Vulnerable Groups From Weather Threats

Go, who serves as the vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, directed the Department of Health along with local healthcare facilities nationwide to prioritize the safety of those most at risk. He specifically identified children, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, outdoor workers, and individuals suffering from pre-existing medical conditions as groups requiring heightened protection against health risks linked to shifting weather patterns.

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The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration declared the start of the amihan season on October twenty seventh. This declaration followed the strengthening of a high-pressure area over East Asia, which brought northeasterly winds and cooler temperatures to Extreme Northern Luzon. While this monsoon typically brings relief from heat, it also introduces rough sea conditions and occasional cold surges that can strain public health infrastructure.

Predictions For El Nino And Amihan Interactions

Despite the cooling effects of the monsoon, Pagasa has warned that El Nino could intensify into a very strong episode before the end of two thousand twenty six. The agency notes that these climatic shifts may persist through the first half of two thousand twenty seven, creating a complex environment for health planning. Experts suggest that while amihan generally cools the air, El Nino could weaken these effects in some areas, leading to warmer than usual temperatures and fewer cold surges.

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This interaction between weather systems creates a dual threat scenario for the Filipino population. On one hand, cooler periods associated with the monsoon increase the likelihood of respiratory illnesses such as influenza, common colds, and allergic rhinitis. On the other hand, the prolonged heat driven by El Nino raises significant risks for dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke, particularly among outdoor laborers and those without adequate shelter or cooling resources.

Water Shortages And Disease Surveillance Needs

Go highlighted that water shortages and improper water storage practices could exacerbate the spread of waterborne diseases and encourage the proliferation of mosquitoes. He urged the Department of Health and other concerned agencies to ensure that hospitals, rural health units, and barangay health stations maintain sufficient medical supplies and contingency measures. Stronger disease surveillance and reliable access to safe drinking water are critical components of this preparedness strategy.

The senator stressed the importance of clear public advisories on preventive health measures at the community level. He noted that residents must know how to prevent heat stroke, verify the safety of their drinking water, and identify where to seek medical attention when symptoms arise. Low-income households and residents of geographically isolated areas were singled out for particular attention due to their limited access to healthcare and emergency services.

Call For Dedicated Disaster Resilience Agency

In response to these growing challenges, Go renewed his call for the establishment of a dedicated Department of Disaster Resilience. He filed Senate Bill one hundred seventy three, which aims to create a specialized government agency tasked with institutionalizing a coordinated approach to disaster risk reduction. This proposed measure seeks to improve inter-agency coordination and strengthen mechanisms for preparing for, responding to, and recovering from natural disasters.

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The Department of Health has already begun strengthening healthcare facility preparedness through assessments of water and electricity supplies, medical stocks, and capacity to handle heat-related emergencies. Go emphasized that these efforts must extend to community-level health facilities, which often serve as the first point of contact for residents. A dedicated disaster resilience department would help address increasingly complex weather-related threats including prolonged droughts and agricultural disruptions.