Senator Estrada Voluntarily Halts Salary Amid Arrest Warrant, Declines Senate Protection

Senator Jinggoy Estrada announced he will put his salary on hold and refused Senate protective custody after being charged with non-bailable plunder. Meanwhile, Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa faces an ICC arrest warrant and left Senate custody following a shooting incident, with the Supreme Court denying his bid to block the warrant's implementation.

In a dramatic turn of events, Senator Jinggoy Estrada has taken the unprecedented step of instructing the Senate secretary to suspend his salary, a move he frames as a personal sacrifice to demonstrate his innocence and distance himself from accusations of plunder.

Estrada, who is facing a non-bailable charge that could lead to his arrest and detention, made it clear that he would not use the Senate as a shield against the allegations. This decision underscores the intense pressure on the senator as he fights to clear his name while maintaining his position in the upper chamber.

The news arrives amid a separate, high-profile legal battle involving another senator, Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa, who is contending with an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for alleged crimes against humanity linked to the drug war. The convergence of these two cases highlights the deepening legal and political crises affecting the Philippine Senate, an institution already grappling with questions of integrity and accountability. Estrada's announcement is laden with symbolic weight.

By voluntarily halting his compensation, he aims to project an image of a leader who refuses to profit from public funds while his reputation is under scrutiny.

"This is my personal decision to show the Filipino people that I have no intention of benefiting from public funds while I clear my name," he stated, adding that he would not seek the Senate's protective custody. His refusal to hide behind parliamentary privilege challenges a common tactic among lawmakers under investigation, suggesting a confidence in his eventual vindication or a calculated political gamble.

Estrada's stance also implicitly critiques his colleagues who might rely on institutional shields, positioning himself as taking a higher moral ground even as he remains a member of the Senate majority led by President Alan Peter Cayetano. The situation with Senator Dela Rosa is even more complex and internationally charged.

After months of absence, Dela Rosa returned to the Senate on May 11 to vote in the election of Cayetano as Senate President, a move that signaled his re-engagement despite the looming ICC warrant. The Department of Justice has ordered his arrest for his alleged role as a co-conspirator in crimes against humanity during the tenure of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Senate, under its new leadership, initially provided Dela Rosa with protective custody after National Bureau of Investigation agents attempted to apprehend him. However, Dela Rosa left the Senate premises on May 14, hours after a shooting incident occurred on the grounds the previous night. The exact circumstances of his departure and the shooting remain under investigation, but they have added a layer of security intrigue to the legal saga.

Dela Rosa's legal strategy hinges on the argument that a Philippine court must first issue a local warrant before the ICC warrant can be enforced domestically. This position exploits a procedural gap, as the Philippines withdrew from the ICC in March 2019-a move initiated by Duterte himself-which complicates the execution of the international warrant.

The Supreme Court's recent denial of Dela Rosa's request for a temporary restraining order against the implementation of the ICC warrant is a significant blow, effectively opening the door for his possible arrest by local authorities. This ruling aligns with the government's apparent shift toward cooperating with the ICC, or at least not obstructing its processes, following the election of President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr., who has taken a different stance from his predecessor on the international court.

The parallel narratives of Estrada and Dela Rosa illustrate the wide-ranging legal vulnerabilities of high-ranking officials in the Philippines. Estrada, a seasoned politician from a prominent family, is navigating a domestic plunder case that carries severe penalties. Dela Rosa, the architect of the brutal drug war, is confronting the long arm of international law. Both senators have chosen to confront their predicaments in ways that test the boundaries of senatorial privilege and the rule of law.

Estrada's salary hold is a performative act of defiance, while Dela Rosa's initial reliance on Senate custody-and subsequent departure-exposes the limits of institutional protection when faced with compelling legal orders. The Senate, now led by Cayetano, finds itself at the center of these storms, forced to balance its dignity as a co-equal branch with the imperatives of law enforcement. Ultimately, these developments send a strong message about accountability.

Estrada's move, regardless of its motivation, acknowledges that public office carries a duty to avoid even the appearance of impropriety during investigations. Dela Rosa's case, meanwhile, reaffirms that alleged atrocities may not be buried by withdrawing from international treaties; the ICC's reach, though contested, persists. As both senators face the prospect of detention, the Senate majority must decide whether to continue extending any form of accommodation or to fully respect the directives of the courts and the ICC.

The public watches closely, aware that how these cases unfold will set precedents for the treatment of powerful figures accused of grave offenses. The interplay of domestic politics, international law, and personal ambition will continue to shape this unfolding drama in the weeks ahead





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jinggoy Estrada Plunder Charge Salary Hold Senate Custody Bato Dela Rosa ICC Warrant Crimes Against Humanity Drug War Supreme Court Alan Peter Cayetano Vicente Sotto III Rodrigo Duterte Philippines ICC Withdrawal Arrest Warrant Senate Majority Philippine Senate

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