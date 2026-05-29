Senator Estrada posts bail and s{urrenders to anti‑graft court amid pending plunder case

Jinggoy Estrada appeared at the Sandiganbayan on May 29, posted a ninety‑thousand‑peso bail for a flood‑control graft case and waited for a warrant from the division handling his non‑bailable plunder charge.

Senator Jinggoy Estrada appeared before the anti‑graft court in Quezon City on the afternoon of May 29, 2026 after posting a bail of ninety thousand pesos for a graft case linked to flood control projects.

The Sandiganbayan 2nd Division had issued a warrant of arrest earlier that day, but interior chief Jonvic Remulla announced that police would not enforce the warrant because Estrada had voluntarily surrendered to the court. At 4:09 pm the senator arrived at the Sandiganbayan together with several family members, defying expectations that he would come from his residence in San Juan.

Security personnel cleared a path for him, pushing journalists and staff aside, and one of the women in his entourage shouted as the convoy entered the building. Inside the 2nd Division's office Estrada presented the bail payment and lingered with his lawyers and relatives. He was seen embracing a companion but remained silent when reporters repeatedly asked about the pending plunder case that marks his third encounter with the highest‑level graft charge.

While his bail was being processed, police investigators were observed handling booking equipment such as thumb‑mark ink pads, a procedure that Estrada's lawyer, Noel Ostrea, questioned, noting that surrender was to the Sandiganbayan, not to police custody. Ostrea also filed a motion early on Friday requesting that the court withhold the issuance of further warrants.

The presiding justice of the 2nd Division, Geraldine Faith Econg, confirmed receipt of bail and explained that the warrant had been issued before the motion was filed, as no pending motions were apparent at the time. The 5th Division, which handles Estrada's other graft case and the non‑bailable plunder charge, has not yet issued a warrant because its justices are still deliberating the motion.

The division, now chaired by Associate Justice Zaldy Trespeses, previously dealt with the senator's pork barrel‑related cases. According to Econg, the 5th Division will likely issue a warrant once it concludes its review, at which point Estrada could be detained because plunder remains a non‑bailable offense. The Ombudsman, which has exclusive jurisdiction over cases involving{high‑ranking officials}, authorized the Department of Justice to investigate the flood‑control allegations.

Assistant Ombudsman officials said they conducted a rigorous and independent evaluation of the DOJ investigation before filing charges. Estrada's legal team maintains that they have not received copies of the Ombudsman's resolution or the DOJ's charging documents, a point they raised during the hearing.

The senator's surrender and bail posting underscore the procedural nuances of the Philippines' anti‑corruption system, where multiple divisions of the Sandiganbayan can handle separate charges against the same individual, and where the distinction between bailable graft offenses and non‑bailable plunder offenses determines whether a suspect remains free pending trial





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Jinggoy Estrada Sandiganbayan Graft Case Plunder Charge Philippines Anti‑Corruption

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