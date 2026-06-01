Senator Estrada Faces Graft and Plunder Charges; Legal Distinctions Explained

On Unang Hirit, Atty. Gaby Concepcion breaks down the graft and plunder cases against Senator Joseph Estrada, including differences under RA 3019 and RA 7080, bail considerations, and what the charges entail.

During a segment of "Unang Hirit" titled "Ask Me! Ask Atty. Gaby!

" attorney Gaby Concepcion disclosed that Senator Joseph Estrada is facing graft and plunder charges in the Sandiganbayan filed by the Office of the Ombudsman. The cases relate to allegations that Estrada received kickbacks from flood control projects, which the senator has strongly denied. He posted bail amounting to P90,000 for the graft case, securing temporary liberty, but remains detained on the plunder charge which is non-bailable, meaning he will stay in jail while the case is heard.

Attorney Gaby explained that both graft and plunder constitute forms of corruption by public officials but differ under the law because they are governed by separate special statutes. Graft falls under the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, Republic Act No. 3019, which enumerates specific prohibited acts by public officials.

These include entering into disadvantageous government contracts, giving or receiving favors in exchange for gifts, issuing licenses or permits to unqualified persons, abusing one's position, having an interest in a business or contract in which the official has involvement, or accepting kickbacks for a project or transaction. She emphasized that even a single instance of such acts, regardless of the amount involved, constitutes graft under RA 3019. Plunder, on the other hand, is penalized under Republic Act No. 7080.

It occurs when a public official accumulates ill-gotten wealth through a combination or series of illegal acts. According to Atty. Gaby, the prosecution must prove that the acts were systemic and involved multiple corrupt practices, not isolated transactions-such as repeated kickbacks, commission taking, misappropriation of public funds, or abuse of position to enrich oneself using public resources. The minimum amount involved for plunder is P50 million.

If the money involved is below that threshold, the offense is typically treated as graft or corruption, not plunder. Regarding bail, Atty. Gaby clarified that although the accused can post bail for graft to obtain temporary freedom, they must still appear in court hearings. Because of the presumption of innocence, bail is generally a matter of right under the Constitution, except when the penalty is reclusion perpetua and evidence of guilt is strong.

Graft is usually bailable, but plunder carries the penalty of life imprisonment and is considered non-bailable when the evidence against the accused is strong





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Estrada Graft Plunder RA 3019 RA 7080 Bail Ombudsman Sandiganbayan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lawyers File Omnibus Motions to Dismiss Plunder Case Against Senator Jinggoy EstradaAttorneys for Senator Jinggoy Estrada have filed omnibus motions before the Sandiganbayan, seeking to dismiss the flood control plunder case. The motions aim to present all legal grounds for dismissal, including inquiries into the truth of the allegations. Estrada faces multiple charges, including plunder and graft, related to alleged kickbacks from flood control projects worth at least P573 million. He posted bail for temporary liberty and has other pending motions to withdraw arrest warrants.

Read more »

Senator Jinggoy Estrada Files Omnibus Motion Seeking Clarification on Graft CaseSenator Jinggoy Estrada has filed an omnibus motion before the Sandiganbayan, requesting clarification on the validity and factual basis of the graft cases against him. The motion also seeks to quash the information, dismiss the case, or remand it for reinvestigation. The anti-graft court's Second Division has issued a hold departure order against Estrada and co-accused, including former Public Works and Highways secretary Manuel Bonoan and several engineers. Estrada denied the charges as baseless and urged the court to uphold due process, emphasizing his right to file motions and exhaust legal remedies before any coercive measures.

Read more »

Senator Estrada Voluntarily Halts Salary Amid Arrest Warrant, Declines Senate ProtectionSenator Jinggoy Estrada announced he will put his salary on hold and refused Senate protective custody after being charged with non-bailable plunder. Meanwhile, Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa faces an ICC arrest warrant and left Senate custody following a shooting incident, with the Supreme Court denying his bid to block the warrant's implementation.

Read more »

Senator Jinggoy Estrada's Bail in Graft CaseThe article discusses the bail posted by Senator Jinggoy Estrada in a graft case, explaining the difference between graft and plunder and why bail is allowed in graft cases but not in plunder cases.

Read more »