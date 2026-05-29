Senator Estrada Expected to Surrender for Third Time in Pork Barrel Scam Case

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. announced that Senator Jinggoy Estrada is likely to surrender to face graft and plunder charges, citing health concerns including a needed knee replacement. The third surrender would follow standard police procedures, with medical accommodations subject to court approval.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. announced on Wednesday that Senator Jinggoy Estrada is expected to surrender to authorities in connection with the pork barrel scam , marking the third time the senator will yield to the law.

In an ambush interview, Secretary Abalos stated, 'I think most probably surrender. Surrender yan. This is the third time, sanay na naman siya sa kung ano ang gagawin niya,' referring to Estrada's familiarity with the surrender process. Abalos, however, clarified that the final decision rests with Estrada, who has expressed concerns about his health, particularly his need for a knee replacement surgery.

The DILG chief emphasized that medical matters would be evaluated by the Sandiganbayan, and it is up to the court's discretion to grant hospital arrest if requested.

'No, what I will do is... his concern is his knee. So it's up to the Sandigan's appreciation if they will grant him that,' Abalos said, noting that standard police procedures will be followed upon surrender, including documentation, medical examination, and processing before turnover. Estrada is facing charges of graft and plunder over the alleged misuse of Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) allocations.

The senator has previously surrendered twice in relation to the same case, each time posting bail after court appearances. His current legal battle stems from the controversial pork barrel scam, which involved lawmakers channeling public funds to fake non-governmental organizations in exchange for kickbacks. The Sandiganbayan has issued a warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear for a scheduled hearing, citing medical reasons.

Estrada's camp has indicated that he is willing to face the charges but requires medical attention for his knee condition, which has worsened over time. Abalos reassured the public that the surrender process would be handled with due regard for Estrada's health, while ensuring that legal procedures are strictly followed. The exact date and time of the surrender have not been disclosed, but sources close to the senator suggest he may yield within the week.

This development comes as the Sandiganbayan continues to hear evidence in the high-profile plunder case against Estrada and other co-accused, including former senators Juan Ponce Enrile and the late Bong Revilla Jr. The case has drawn widespread attention, highlighting issues of corruption and accountability in the use of public funds. As Estrada prepares for his third surrender, legal analysts note that his strategy may involve negotiating for hospital arrest to address his medical needs while remaining in custody.

The Sandiganbayan has previously allowed defendants to be confined in hospitals under guard, but such arrangements require court approval based on medical certifications. In related news, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has coordinated with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to ensure a smooth surrender process.

Abalos stated that authorities from the PNP and NBI are ready to assist Estrada, and that all necessary medical and legal accommodations will be provided within the bounds of the law. Meanwhile, critics have expressed skepticism over Estrada's repeated claims of health issues, suggesting that these may be attempts to delay proceedings.

However, Abalos declined to comment on the merits of the case, reiterating that the judiciary would handle the legal aspects. The senator's supporters have rallied behind him, arguing that he is being unfairly targeted and that his health should be prioritized. As the country awaits the senator's next move, the focus remains on the broader implications of the pork barrel scam for Philippine governance and the rule of law.

This case continues to serve as a litmus test for the government's commitment to prosecuting high-level corruption, regardless of political affiliation. The outcome of Estrada's surrender and subsequent legal proceedings will be closely watched by both domestic and international observers, as it may set precedents for how similar cases are handled in the future. For now, all eyes are on Estrada as he decides whether to submit to the authorities or seek alternative arrangements through the courts





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Estrada Surrender Pork Barrel Scam Abalos Sandiganbayan

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