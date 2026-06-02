Senator Estrada and Co-Accused Detained, BJMP Ensures Standard Treatment

Philippine Senator Jinggoy Estrada and three others were committed to BJMP custody following arrest warrants for plunder and graft. The BJMP stated that no special treatment will be given, despite the high-profile nature of the case.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology ( BJMP ) announced on Tuesday that Senator Jinggoy Estrada and three other individuals have been committed to its custody following the issuance of arrest warrants by the Sandiganbayan for plunder and graft charges.

In a statement, BJMP spokesperson Jail Superintendent Jayrex Bustinera confirmed that the four detainees-Estrada, Denryl Caeser Cortuna, Manny Bumagat Bulusan, and Arturo Lombres Gonzales Jr.-were turned over to jail authorities on Monday evening. Bustinera noted that Cortuna was committed at 5:47 p.m., while Estrada, Bulusan, and Gonzales arrived at 8:15 p.m. He emphasized that no special treatment would be given to any of the detainees, despite the high-profile nature of their case.

All four individuals underwent mandatory medical screening procedures upon admission and were subsequently placed in the general population of persons deprived of liberty (PDL) at the facility. The BJMP official reiterated that Estrada and his co-accused would be subject to the same security and custodial measures applied to all detainees, ensuring that no preferential treatment is afforded.

The detention of Estrada and his co-accused stems from the Sandiganbayan 5th Division's issuance of arrest warrants on Monday for plunder and graft charges filed by the Office of the Ombudsman. The charges are linked to the alleged misuse of billions of pesos in priority development assistance fund (PDAF), commonly referred to as the pork barrel scam. Estrada, who previously posted bail for a separate graft case, has vehemently denied the allegations.

He stated, 'Mariin kong itinatanggi ang mga paratang laban sa akin. Ang mga ito ay walang batayan at walang bahid ng katotohanan,' which translates to 'I strongly deny the accusations against me. They are baseless and devoid of truth.

' The former senator is among several politicians and individuals implicated in the scandal that rocked the Philippines in 2013, involving the funneling of public funds to fake non-governmental organizations. Meanwhile, former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan spent the night at the Philippine National Police (PNP) General Hospital after surrendering to authorities due to high blood pressure. Bonoan is also implicated in the same plunder case, though his surrender occurred separately.

The Sandiganbayan arrest warrant covers multiple accused, including Estrada, Bonoan, and others. The court has set a preliminary hearing to determine the next steps in the case. Legal analysts expect the proceedings to be protracted, given the high-profile nature of the accused and the volume of evidence involved. The BJMP has assured the public that the detention of Estrada and his co-accused will be handled in accordance with standard jail protocols, with no special accommodations or privileges.

The facility is equipped to manage high-profile cases, including separate security measures to prevent any potential disturbances. The case continues to draw significant public attention, as it involves a former senator and senior government officials accused of massive corruption





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Senator Estrada Plunder Case Sandiganbayan BJMP Detention

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lawyers File Omnibus Motions to Dismiss Plunder Case Against Senator Jinggoy EstradaAttorneys for Senator Jinggoy Estrada have filed omnibus motions before the Sandiganbayan, seeking to dismiss the flood control plunder case. The motions aim to present all legal grounds for dismissal, including inquiries into the truth of the allegations. Estrada faces multiple charges, including plunder and graft, related to alleged kickbacks from flood control projects worth at least P573 million. He posted bail for temporary liberty and has other pending motions to withdraw arrest warrants.

Read more »

Senator Jinggoy Estrada Files Omnibus Motion Seeking Clarification on Graft CaseSenator Jinggoy Estrada has filed an omnibus motion before the Sandiganbayan, requesting clarification on the validity and factual basis of the graft cases against him. The motion also seeks to quash the information, dismiss the case, or remand it for reinvestigation. The anti-graft court's Second Division has issued a hold departure order against Estrada and co-accused, including former Public Works and Highways secretary Manuel Bonoan and several engineers. Estrada denied the charges as baseless and urged the court to uphold due process, emphasizing his right to file motions and exhaust legal remedies before any coercive measures.

Read more »

Sandiganbayan Orders Arrest of Senator Jinggoy Estrada Over P183-Million Pork Barrel ScamThe Sandiganbayan anti-graft court has ordered the arrest of Senator Jose 'Jinggoy' Estrada and four co-accused in connection with the P183-million pork barrel scam, denying motions to quash and withdraw the warrant.

Read more »

Former Senator Estrada and Co-Accused Committed to Jail in Sandiganbayan CaseFormer Senator Jinggoy Estrada and three co-accused were committed to the custody of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) following their surrender and posting of bail for a pending plunder case. The BJMP confirmed their admission and placement in the general population, while Estrada maintains his innocence.

Read more »