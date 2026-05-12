Senator Dele Rosa stops attending Senate hearings amid alleged ICC arrest warrant issued against him

Veronica Kitty Duterte requested that the Supreme Court resolves the pending petitions to bring Rodrigo Duterte back from the ICC. She cited several points in her motion to resolve, mentioning the time period without action by the high court, the constitutional violations, and Senate Resolution No.44 that supports the claim. The matter pertains to the arrest warrant issued against Senator Dele Rosa for which he stopped attending Senate hearings.

Amid the International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant issued against Senator Ronald Bato Dele Rosa, the camp of Veronica Kitty Duterte asked the Supreme Court to resolve the pending petitions seeking the return of former President Rodrigo Duterte from the ICC.

She claimed that 14 months have passed without substantive action and almost six months since their first urgent motion to resolve. Kitty also cited Senate Resolution No. 44, which expresses the sense of the Senate to safeguard all Filipinos from extrajudicial rendition. The petition was filed by Veronicas half-brothers Sebastian Baste Duterte and Paolo Pulong Duterte. Their main concern is the arrest warrant issued by the ICC against Sen.

Dele Rosa, who stopped attending Senate hearings six months ago amid reports of an alleged ICC arrest warrant. Kitty alleged this is a direct consequence of the Supreme Courts prolonged inaction on the consolidated petitions





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ICC Arrest Warrant Senator Dele Rosa Supreme Court Rodrigo Duterte Senate Resolution No.44

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