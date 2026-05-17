Senator Dela Rosa, Senator Remulla Unseen Confrontation

The Secretary of the Interior and Local Government, Jonvic Remulla, sat down with a fugitive senator, Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa, inside the Senate building. However, shots fired on the eve of the meeting caused alarm, and NBI agents were unable to apprehend the senator, despite a valid arrest warrant. Hours later, taking advantage of a quieting down of the compound, Senator dela Rosa slipped out, aided by Senator Robin Padilla, leading to him evading arrest.

On the evening of May 13, the Secretary of the Interior and Local Government, Jonvic Remulla, met with a fugitive senator, Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa, inside the Senate building, despite a warrant for his arrest issued by the International Criminal Court .

Dela Rosa had not been showing up for work despite collecting hefty salaries, and was being investigated for his role in the extra-judicial killings during the war on drugs. As gunshots erupted in the building, NBI agents were prevented from apprehending the senator. In the end, he slipped out aided by a fellow senator, Robin Padilla, as dawn broke.

The inaction of Remulla and the lack of action by NBI despite a valid warrant reflect badly on the Marcos administration and President Duterte, evoking serious questions about the administration's stance on the case of crimes against humanity. It is important for the agencies of the government to act in concert to enforce a legitimate warrant against fugitives, to serve justice and protect the Filipino people





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