Senator dela Rosa says he will exhaust all means to prevent arrest in Hague

Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa has made it clear that he will exhaust all available legal means to prevent his arrest to face the case filed against him before the International Criminal Court. He will also stay in the Senate while waiting for the assessment of a new manifestation filed with the Supreme Court for his immediate judicial protection. If a lower court issues an arrest warrant against him, his camp will appeal it to the SC.

Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa said they will exhaust all means to prevent his arrest to face the case filed against him before the International Criminal Court in connection with the killings during the Duterte administration's war on drugs , as his camp filed a new manifestation with the Supreme Court for his immediate judicial protection .

He added that if a lower court issues an arrest warrant against him, his camp will appeal it to the SC and he will stay in the Senate. He did not claim all his salaries while he was hiding, showing up for work and claiming his staff's salaries.

He also mentioned that he will exhaust all available legal means to prevent his arrest and that he will live and die in the Philippines, adding that a temporary restraining order from the SC would be ideal in case of an arrest warrant





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International Criminal Court War On Drugs Arrest Senate Legal Means Judicial Protection Temporary Restraining Order Claiming Salary Living In The Philippines De La Rosa

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