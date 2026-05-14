Senator dela Rosa's exit faces criticism: Exit from Senate premises after shots fired, under protective custody

The exit of Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa from the Senate premises has sparked criticism amid an international court case and gunshot incident.

This is AI-generated summary of the news text, which may have errors. Consult the full article for context. 1st UPDATE: Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa's exit from the Senate premises comes after gunshots were fired inside due to an international arrest warrant.

His lawyers were moving to exhaust legal remedies at the International Criminal Court. The Philippine government can surrender suspects to international courts based on local law, confirmed by the Department of Justice on May 13th, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Senate secretariat confirmed the exit of Ronald dela Rosa on May 14th, citing information relayed by the Senate secretariat. The specifics of the incident are still being investigated. The Senate Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms fired warning shots at armed men attempting to enter the building, and Senator del Rosa had been under 'protective custody' in the Senate. Senator dela Rosa's lawyer declined to comment on his client's whereabouts.

Marcos also denied any order to arrest the senator. The Philippine National Police arrested a suspect identified as a driver for the National Bureau of Investigation





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Senate Exit Shots Arrest International Court Government Senate Of The Philippines Republic Of The Philippines

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