Senator Dela Rosa Protest, Supreme Court Decision, and ICC Warrant

A face cutout of Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa in a crying meme is held by an Akbayan party supporter as members of the group install ‘wanted’ posters seeking his arrest along Kalayaan Avenue in Metro Manila on May 18, 2026. The activity is part a protest calling for political accountability from Dela Rosa over his role as chief enforcer of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s violent war on drugs. The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday announced its decision to deny Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa’s request for issuance of a temporary restraining order (TRO) to prohibit his possible arrest. Last week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) confirmed the issuance of a warrant of arrest versus Dela Rosa, who has been named as co-perpetrator of former president Rodrigo Duterte in his crimes against humanity case.

A face cutout of Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa in a crying meme is held by an Akbayan party supporter as members of the group install ‘wanted’ posters seeking his arrest along Kalayaan Avenue in Metro Manila on May 18, 2026.

The activity is part a protest calling for political accountability from Dela Rosa over his role as chief enforcer of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s violent war on drugs. The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday announced its decision to deny Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa’s request for issuance of a temporary restraining order (TRO) to prohibit his possible arrest.

Last week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) confirmed the issuance of a warrant of arrest versus Dela Rosa, who has been named as co-perpetrator of former president Rodrigo Duterte in his crimes against humanity case. In a vote of 9-5-1, the High Court denied the prayer for a TRO and/or status quo ante order (SQAO) filed by Dela Rosa through his legal counsels.

Dela Rosa made several manifestations asking the SC to prevent government agencies from arresting him on the basis of the ICC warrant. While the SC decided on the prayers for interim relief, it has yet to decide on the main issues raised by the parties in the pleadings and motions. Earlier, Department of Justice (DOJ) spokesperson Polo Martinez said the DOJ is not ordering any arrest against Dela Rosa pending the SC decision on the matter.

‘The official directive is to stand down despite the validity and enforceability of the ICC warrant... But unless he attempts to leave the country, or until the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the State in the pending case, the directive is to not yet enforce the warrant,’ he told justice reporters. Martinez added that the justice department respects the Senate as a co-equal branch of the government which has earlier challenged the enforcement of the ICC warrant





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Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa Akbayan Party Kalayaan Avenue Metro Manila International Criminal Court (ICC) Warrant Of Arrest Crimes Against Humanity Supreme Court (SC) Department Of Justice (DOJ) Polo Martinez ICC Warrant Political Accountability Chief Enforcer Rodrigo Duterte’S Violent War On Drugs Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) Status Quo Ante Order (SQAO)

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